Maximise your chances of success at the renowned Awards by following the tips below

The Broadcast Sport Awards are now in their third year and have quickly become the industry’s premier awards celebrating sports production and broadcast.

Last year’s Awards gala dinner at London Hilton on Park Lane, saw more than 700 people witness the likes of Ian Wright, Gabby Logan and Alex Scott take to the stage to receive Awards, with audience members including Dermot O’Leary, Greg James, Dan Walker, Jason Bell, Steve Jones and many other familiar faces from sports and entertainment.

The Broadcast Sport Awards were all over social media too with David Beckham (pictured above) and Gary Neville amongst those proudly showing off their Broadcast Sport Awards. The Awards also received coverage on The One Show the day after the Awards ceremony too.

To increase your chances of picking up a Broadcast Sport Award, we’ve put together the following top tips (see below), which provide some insight into what the panel of industry expert judges will be looking for and not looking for in your entry.

This year there are 23 categories, 21 of which are enterable. These include new categories Best Use of Data and Insight in a Sports Broadcast and Sustainability Champion of the Year, alongside categories including Sports Production of the Year, Best Original Content by a Rights Holder, Sports Podcast of the Year, Sports Documentary of the Year, YouTube Channel of the Year, Pundit of the Year and Sports Presenter of the Year. The full list of categories can be found at https://www.broadcastsportawards.co.uk/

The Broadcast Sport Awards 2021 are open for entries now, with a final deadline for entries of 1 September 2023.

The list of judges for the Broadcast Sport Awards 2023 will be announced in the next few weeks and will be our biggest panel of judges to date, including documentary makers and producers, sports content makers, social media specialists, live sports producers, sports tech pioneers, TV sports presenters, creative directors, sports broadcasters, and C-level sports industry representatives.

They will be looking for you to make your entry as good as possible by following the guidance below.

6 top tips for entering the Broadcast Sport Awards 2023 1. Keep your entry simple Use straightforward language and focus on the outstanding elements of your entry that are likely to set it apart from the competition. Avoid bringing attention to the more mundane, run-of-the-mill aspects, while also avoid unsubstantiated hyperbole. Where possible, provide some stats, facts and figures, data and insights to back up your claims, but ensure these are clear and easy to understand and enhance the message you’re trying to get across in your awards entry. 2. Create videos to showcase your entry Submit video clips as part of your entry, and always ensure the videos relate directly to what you’ve written in your entry form. Judges are looking to see examples in your video submissions of what you’ve talked about in your entry form. Never submit seemingly unrelated content. You’re at a huge advantage if you spend time and effort on your video clips to make sure they supplement the written entry. Your video clips should properly showcase the things you’ve written about in your form. Judges can only judge your entry based on the information on your form and the video clips you’ve submitted, so make sure both truly work to your advantage. 3. What makes your entry special? You wouldn’t enter the Broadcast Sport Awards if you didn’t think you’d be in with a chance of winning an award. So, make sure you get across what makes your entry so special in your submission. Without using flowery language and long paragraphs of hyperbole, simply explain why your entry stands out from the crowd, back this up with relevant facts and figures and video clips that directly relate to what you’ve written on your form, and you’re on your way to being shortlisted. 4. Judges can only judge what’s in front of them We’ve said it already above, but it’s worth reinstating as it’s so important and often turns out to be the reason potentially great entries end up missing out on being shortlisted. Judges can only judge what they have in front of them so remember to mention everything you think is relevant in your entry form and your video clips. If you don’t tell the judges what is great about your entry in your entry form and video clips, they are very unlikely to shortlist it for a Broadcast Sport Award. 5. Don’t ignore the eligibility period It’s an obvious thing to say, but if a production or project you’ve talked about in your entry wasn’t being made during the eligibility period, it won’t be shortlisted. 6. Don’t ignore the word count The word count is there for a reason – maximise the opportunity you’ve been given to explain the great points about your entry by fully utilising the space available. ENTER NOW

Entries for the Broadcast Sport Awards 2023 are open now and the final deadline is 1 September 2023.

The eligibility period for the Awards is from 3 September 2022 to 31 August 2023 and the cost per entry is £315 + VAT.

This year’s awards will take place on the evening of 2 November 2023 at the London Hilton on Park Lane, London.

You can find out more about the different categories and enter the awards at http://broadcastsportawards.co.uk/