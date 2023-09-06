Time is running out for you to enter the Broadcast Sport Awards 2023 - the final deadline for entries is Friday (8 September)

The Broadcast Sport Awards close for entries on Friday (8 September), so there are just a few days left to submit your entry and be in with a chance of winning one of the coveted Awards.

The Broadcast Sport Awards have quickly become the industry’s most essential Awards and networking event.

Last year, the event was attended by sports and entertainment stars including Ian Wright, Gabby Logan, Alex Scott, Steve Jones, Greg James and Dermot O’Leary, and was widely celebrated on social media by a wide range of sports stars including David Beckham and Gary Neville.

The Broadcast Sport Awards 2023 closes for entries on Friday 8 September 2023.

There will be no further extension to the deadline following this.

The Broadcast Sport Awards honour the full range of sports content, from live sports coverage and documentaries to outstanding examples of fan engagement, on-screen and off-screen talent.

The entry qualifying period is from 3 September 2022 to 31 August 2023. The shortlist will be announced towards the end of September, and an expert judging panel of industry leaders will then decide the final winners in each category.

The winners will be revealed at the Broadcast Sport Awards 2023 gala dinner on 2 November 2023 at the London Hilton on Park Lane.

The Broadcast Sport Awards 2023 are sponsored by IMG Replay, Base, EMG and Timeline.