The winners will be revealed at the Awards gala dinner at London Hilton, Park Lane on 14 November 2024
Broadcast Sport has revealed the shortlist for the Broadcast Sport Awards 2024 – congratulations to everyone who has made the shortlist.
The winners will be announced at the gala dinner Broadcast Sport Awards night at the London Hilton, Park Lane on 14 November 2024.
A panel of sports industry judges will now decide which of the shortlisted entries will be taking home a coveted Broadcast Sport Award on 14 November.
BROADCAST SPORT AWARDS 2024 - THE SHORTLIST
BEST ORIGINAL CONTENT BY A RIGHTS HOLDER
- Equal Play (Harder Than You Think)
- Fan Mail: From Mongolia to Manchester (Premier League & Premier League Productions)
- Whistleblowers (World Rugby Studios in Partnership with Noah & HBS for RugbyPass TV)
- Step by Step: An Arsenal Original Documentary Series (Arsenal Football Club)
- Taking The Hundred Draft Digital First (Little Dot Sport)
- The Tour: A Reality Show (ATP Tour & ATP Tour Media)
- Together: Treble Winners (City Studios)
BEST SOCIAL MEDIA CAMPAIGN
- Barclay’s Women’s Super League: Women’s Football Weekend (Little Dot Sport & WING)
- E1: Season 1 (Curveball Digital)
- Fury v Usyk (TNT Sports Box Office)
- Olympic Games Paris 2024 (Eurosport)
- RWC 2023 (World Rugby)
- Shanghai Pulse: Jaguar TCS Racing (Aurora)
- Sky Sports SCENES! (Sky Sports)
BEST USE OF TECH IN A SPORTS PRODUCTION
- AI Arrow Tracking (World Archery)
- E1 Series (Aurora)
- Euro 2024 Studios (BBC Sport)
- GeniusIQ: Premier League Data Zone (Genius Sports)
- Sky Sports Tennis Dashboard (Sky Sports)
- Tottenham Hotspur Transfer Reveals (Tottenham Hotspur Football Club)
- Unsilence The Crowd (Sela & Newcastle United)
BEST VISUAL STORYTELLING USING DATA & INSIGHT
- 2024 Paralympics Classifiers (Chapter 3 Graphics for Channel 4)
- Olympic Games Paris 2024 (Eurosport for Warner Bros. Discovery & Deltatre)
- Racing TV with RaceiQ (Ellipse & Racecourse Media Group for Racing TV)
- Sky Sports F1: Ghost Car Analysis (Sky UK for Sky Sports F1)
- Sky Sports Football (Sky Sports for Sky Sports Football)
- The Open Par-3 Channel (The R&A, IMG & European Tour Productions for The R&A, IMG & European Tour Productions)
- Visual Storytelling Powered by Opta at Euro 2024 (Stats Perform for BBC)
INTERNATIONAL PROGRAMME OF THE YEAR
- E1 Series (Aurora)
- FIFAe World Cup 2024 ft. Football Manager (LIVELee & FIFAe)
- Formula E Season 10 (Aurora)
- Ons Jabeur: This Is Me (beIN Originals)
- UCL Today (A CBS Sports production with IMG)
- UEFA Europa Show (Whisper)
PUNDIT OF THE YEAR
- Alan Shearer (Match of the Day, FA Cup & The Euros for BBC Sport)
- Ally McCoist (Champions League & Premier League for TNT Sports)
- Ian Wright (ITV Sport for ITV)
- Karen Carney (ITV Sport for ITV)
- Laura Kenny (Paris 2024 Olympics for BBC Sport)
- Michael Johnson (Paris 2024 Olympics for BBC Sport)
- Stuart Broad (Sky Sports Cricket for Sky Sports)
SHORT-FORM CONTENT OF THE YEAR
- A Hole in One…From 30,000 Feet (DP World Tour)
- Andy Murray Farewell: Wimbledon (Whisper & Wimbledon Broadcast Services)
- Brentford: Thousands of Stories (Studio Something)
- Red Bull ‘Wings Through Tower Bridge’ (Formidable, Red Bull & Canon)
- Sports Made Simple & Looney Tunes Presents: Sports Talk (Eurosport)
- Viral Player Arrivals Videos (Tottenham Hotspur Football Club)
- World’s Fastest Camera Drone Vs F1 Car (ft. Max Verstappen) (Cut Media & Red Bull)
SPORTS BROADCASTER/STREAMER OF THE YEAR
- BBC Sport
- Channel 4
- S4C
- Sky Sports
- TNT Sports on discovery+
SPORTS COMMENTATOR OF THE YEAR
- Alex Jacques (Formula 1/Whisper for Channel 4 & F1TV)
- Andrew Cotter (Paris 2024 Olympics, Wimbledon & Six Nations Rugby for BBC Sport)
- Darren Fletcher (Premier League, Champions League & NBA for Warner Bros. Discovery)
- Rob Hatch (Grand Tours, Olympic Games Paris 2024 & UCL for Warner Bros. Discovery)
- Rob Walker (The Paris 2024 Paralympics for Whisper)
- Ronald McIntosh (Boxing & Wimbledon Championship for BBC)
SPORTS DOCUMENTARY OF THE YEAR (OVER 60 MINUTES)
- Death In The Heartlands (CMG Productions for Showmax)
- Michael Owen: Football is for Everyone (TNT Sports for TNT Sports & discovery+)
- Ronnie O’Sullivan: The Edge of Everything (Studio 99 for Prime Video)
- Storyville: Made Of Steel (Noah Media Group for BBC)
- SVEN (Whisper & Up & Away Film Entertainment for Prime Video)
- Wembley The Final: Attack on Wembley (Rogan Productions for Netflix)
- Whistleblowers (World Rugby Studios in Partnership with Noah & HBS for RugbyPass TV)
SPORTS DOCUMENTARY OF THE YEAR (SERIES)
- 99 (Ventureland, Studio 99 & Buzz16 for Prime Video)
- Born Racers (Whisper for Discovery+ & TNT Sports)
- Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story (North One Television for Disney+)
- Champions: Full Gallop (South Shore Productions for ITV1)
- Field Of Dreams on Tour (South Shore Productions for BBC)
- Sunderland ’Til I Die (Fulwell 73 for Netflix)
- Welcome to Wrexham (NEO Studios for Disney+)
SPORTS DOCUMENTARY OF THE YEAR (UP TO 60 MINUTES)
- Abbie Ward: A Bump in the Road (Fearless Women for ITVX)
- Adam Hills: Foot Fault (Noah Media Group for Sky Documentaries)
- Nothing Stops Us: Fran Kirby (Dead Films for YouTube)
- Rylan: Football, Homophobia and Me (Buzz 16 for TNT Sports 1)
- There’s Only One Rob Burrow (BBC Breakfast for BBC)
- TREVINO (IMG for Sky Docs, Sky Sports, Golf Channel & Fox AU)
SPORTS ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMME OF THE YEAR
- Find The Fake Fan (LADbible Group for LADbible YouTube)
- NFL End Zone (Whisper for Channel 5)
- Sign Up: Into Football (TNT Sports for TNT Sports 1 & discovery+)
- Soccer Aid for UNICEF 2024 (ITV for ITV)
- Street to Scrum / Stryd I’r Sgrym (Whisper Cymru for S4C & BBC iPlayer)
- The All Star Euros Sketch Show (The Comedy Unit for BBC Scotland)
- UK’s Strongest Man 2024 (FilmNova for Channel 5)
SPORTS PODCAST OF THE YEAR
- Big Kick Energy (Vibrant Television)
- F1: Back At Base (IMG)
- Gazza vs. Paul (High Performance)
- Planet Premier League (IMG)
- Real Talk (Sky Sports)
- Stick To Football (Buzz 16)
SPORTS PRESENTER OF THE YEAR
- Clare Balding (Paris 2024 Olympics, Wimbledon & Boat Race for BBC Sport)
- Ed Chamberlin (ITV Racing for ITV)
- Gabby Logan (Euro 2024, Olympics, Six Nations & the London Marathon for BBC Sport)
- Laura Woods (Champions League; Boxing, Olympics & ITV Sport for Warner Bros. Discovery & ITV Sport)
- Mark Pougatch (ITV Sport for ITV)
- Reshmin Chowdhury (Olympics, Football & Cricket for Warner Bros. Discovery)
SPORTS PRODUCTION COMPANY OF THE YEAR
- Aurora
- Box To Box Films
- Buzz 16
- IMG
- Noah Media Group
- Sunset+Vine
- Whisper
SPORTS PRODUCTION OF THE YEAR
- Match of the Day (BBC Sport for BBC)
- MotoGP British Grand Prix (North One Television for TNT Sport)
- Sky Sports NFL (Sky Sports for Sky Sports)
- Sky Sports Premier League (Sky Sports for Sky Sports)
- The 2023 Ryder Cup (Sky Sports for Sky Sports)
- The Investec Champions Cup Final (Buzz 16 for TNT Sport)
- Women’s FA Cup Final (Whisper for BBC Sport)
SPORTS PRODUCTION OF THE YEAR (QUADRENNIAL)
- Euro 2024 (BBC Sport for BBC Sport)
- Olympic Games Paris 2024 (BBC Sport for BBC Sport)
- Olympic Games Paris 2024 (Eurosport for Warner Bros. Discovery)
- Rugby World Cup 2023 (HBS for Various Broadcasters)
- Rugby World Cup 2023 / Cwpan Rygbi’r Byd 2023 (Whisper Cymru for S4C)
- The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games (Whisper for Channel 4)
- Euro 2024 (ITV Sport for ITV)
SUSTAINABILITY CHAMPION OF THE YEAR
- eGT3 Tesla Powerwall Hybrid Generator (Cloudbass)
- Pedal for Paris (Sport England)
- Project Hydrogen Power (European Tour Productions & IMG)
UNDER 30 GAMECHANGER/INNOVATOR OF THE YEAR
- Ben Killackey (Sky Sports)
- Lara Mepham (Buzz 16)
- Luke Moreau (Noah Media Group)
- Rose Ayling-Ellis (Whisper, Channel 4)
- Rose Owen (Curveball Digital)
YOUTUBE CHANNEL OF THE YEAR
- DAZN’s Women’s Football (DAZN)
- Eurosport Cycling (Eurosport)
- GOAL’s Front Three (Footballco)
- Sky Sports Premier League (Sky Sports)
- Stephen Hendry’s Cue Tips (Social Bull Media)
- Team GB British Olympic Association (Little Dot Sport)
- The Overlap (Buzz 16)
