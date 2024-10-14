The full day event takes place on two separate stages at Emirates Stadium, London on 13 November 2024

40 speakers are now confirmed for the 2024 Broadcast Sport Summit, taking place on 13 November 2024 at The Emirates Stadium, London.

The event is returning for a second year after a sellout first edition in 2023. It includes sessions covering sport broadcasting, production, podcasts, social content, and lots more.

There are 15 confirmed speaker sessions already on the programme, with high-profile speakers from across sports content creation and sports broadcasting.

There will be two streams of content during the one-day conference, as well as lunch and post-event networking drinks provided for attendees.

Tickets are available here for £225 (+ VAT) and by clicking below. Tickets are for the full day, for both streams of sessions, and include food and drink at the event, as well as access to networking drinks at the close of the event.

The programme is shown below, with the final few speakers additions and sessions to be added in the coming days.

The Broadcast Sport Summit 2024 Programme

08:30 – Registration, Networking and Exhibition Opens

09:20 – Welcome

Speaker:

Rachel Stringer, Sports Broadcaster

09:25 – Opening Keynote - Fireside Chat with Global Sports Leader

Chair: Rachel Stringer, Sports Broadcaster

Speaker:

Jason Bell, Presenter & Former NFL Player

The Global Sport Leaders sessions are a series of one-to-one fireside chats with European broadcast and sports production leaders. Each session drills down on business issues, rights deals, how they are responding to the changing market, innovations in fan engagement, the biggest success stories of the last year and the key challenges and opportunities of the year ahead.

09:50 – Turn Challenges into Opportunities as Sports Broadcasting Evolves

Chair: Jake Bickerton

Speakers:

James Clement, Senior Vice President, Tech & Operations - IMG

Dominique Cutts, Chief Content Officer - Aurora Media Worldwide

Ben Gallop, Head of Digital and Commissioning - BBC Sport

Kahlen Macaulay, Senior Manager, International Sports Partnerships - Snapchat

We explore how streaming, social media, and mobile devices have transformed sports broadcasting across various platforms. Covering the challenges and opportunities of creating tailored content to reach and grow audiences on these diverse platforms.

10:15 – Creating Sports Content that Engages Gen Z Audiences

Chair: Sarah Butler, CEO and Founder - Sport Business Connected

Speakers:

Xavi Sanchez, Executive Head of Video - Footballco

Robbie Spargo, Managing Director - Little Dot Sport

Imogen Thom, Lead Consultant, Content - Two Circles

Grace Wilson, Marketing Executive - Dizplai

This session covers strategies for engaging Gen Z sports fans through creative storytelling, highlights, and authentic content. It also explores athlete-created content, short-form vs long-form formats, and the role of fantasy leagues and esports in reaching younger audiences.

10:30 – The Importance of Preserving Sports Archive Content and how to Effectively Monetise it

Sponsored by base

Join Racing Past Media, MotorSport, and BRM as they discuss the value of preserving the memories of brilliant sporting moments by restoring archive content to maintain fan engagement. Motor Sport will share how it created a film using content rescued from the archives as part of its centenary celebrations, and real-world examples will be shared on effective strategies to monetise archive content to increase revenue streams.

11:00 – COFFEE BREAK

11:30 – How to Scale your Sports Production (Without Wasting Money)

Sponsored by Blackmagic Design

Speakers:

Sean Miller, Consultant - Orion Creative Services

In this session, Sean will discuss how sports clubs, federations, and leagues can scale their production without wasting money. Drawing on his work with Premier League and La Liga clubs, as well as his experience at Edgbaston Cricket Ground, he’ll cover common challenges in choosing and implementing the right production technology.

11:30 – How to Bring a Big Global Audience to your Sport

Chair: Rachel Stringer, Sports Broadcaster

Speakers:

Jason Bell, Presenter & Former NFL Player

Melissa Lawton, Chief Content Officer - SailGP

Ursula Romero, Managing Director - International Sports Broadcasting (ISB)

Building a fan base for a new sport or growing the fan base for an existing sport or competition, comes with many challenges. These include how you should distribute your live, on-demand, and documentary content to make it available to the largest audience, how you should market the sport to entice people to tune in, and how you should produce the content to keep viewers watching. This session will examine all of this and more.

12:05 – How to Benefit from the Growing Influence of Women’s Sport

Chair: Tammy Parlour MBE, Co-founder & CEO - Women’s Sport Trust

Speakers:

Victoria Cotton, Executive Producer, Live Streaming - BBC Sport

Sarah Massey, Managing Director - Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025

Jo Osborne, Head of Women’s Sport - Sky Sports

Helen Ward, Head of Women’s Football - Watford FC

Women’s sport has continued to grow over the past 12 months, but how can this growth be sustained? What can broadcasters and rights holders do to help women’s sport build on the success of the past few years in terms of its presentation and drawing larger audiences?

12:40 – Where Next for Sport Podcasts?

Speakers:

Vicky Etchells, Director of Podcasts - Global

Richard Maddock, Commissioning Editor - BBC Radio 5 Live

Luke Moore, COO - Stak

Jim Salveson, Director of Sport - Sport Social Podcast Network

Podcasts have become increasingly professional over the past decade, and of growing importance to the sport media landscape. What can we expect next from the sector as it continues to mature in the coming years, and how can production companies and rights holders prepare and adapt to take advantage?

12:40 – The Biggest Tech Innovations Driving Sports Broadcasting

Speakers:

Claire Wilkie, Founder & CEO - Limitless Broadcast

Lee Radbourne, Chief Strategy Officer - Mobii

This session shines the spotlight on emerging tech that’s making its mark on the production and broadcast/streaming of live sports and sports content, to deliver the best quality images, sound, graphics, data and insights to fans watching on the platform of their choice.

13:10 – LUNCH

14:05 – Fireside Chat with Global Sports Leader

Chair: Rachel Stringer, Sports Broadcaster

Speaker:

Scott Young, Senior Vice President, Content and Production - Warner Bros. Discovery Sports, Europe

The Global Sport Leaders sessions are a series of one-to-one fireside chats with European broadcast and sports production leaders. Each session drills down on business issues, rights deals, how they are responding to the changing market, innovations in fan engagement, the biggest success stories of the last year and the key challenges and opportunities of the year ahead.

14:30 – Storytelling with Athletes - How to Maximise the Impact of Sports Content

Chair: Rachel Stringer, Sports Broadcaster

Speakers:

Michael Carr, CEO - Crowd Network

Charlie Copsey, Founder & CEO - Underground Fan Club

Warren Smith, Head of Sport and Factual - Box to Box Films

Athlete-focused and even hosted content has grown in popularity over recent years, resulting in more sports people becoming interested in launching their own shows, podcasts and more.

15:05 – The Growth of Data Driven Sports Storytelling Through Graphics

Speakers:

John Murphy, Creative Director, Motion - BBC Sport

Andrew O’Neil, Head of Sport - Vizrt

Many of the graphics on live sports broadcasts, as well as post-match analysis, are built around the near-real-time processing of a wide range of complex data.

15:05 – The Commercial Partnerships Shaping Sports Content

Chair: Katerina Tornari, Commercial & Marketing Advisor

Speakers:

Dave Horner, Creative Producer - After Party Studios

Lisa Parfitt, Co-founder - The Space Between

Nick Robbins, Managing Director, Sponsorship & Premium Sales, EMEA & APAC - Two Circles

In this session, we speak to a major sponsor to understand exactly what catches their eye amongst the hundreds of partnership proposals they receive.

15:40 – COFFEE BREAK

16:10 – Understanding the Impact of GenAI and Automation on Sports Production

Speakers:

Prof Florian Block, R&D Lead, AI & Immersive - dock10

Matt Stagg, Founder and Senior Consultant - MTech Sport

AI and GenAI are transforming sports production, enabling cost-effective broadcasts and personalized match highlights with minimal human involvement. This session explores current advancements and the future potential of AI-driven sports broadcasting.

16:45 – Fireside Chat with Global Sports Leader

Chair: Rachel Stringer, Sports Broadcaster

Speakers: Ron Chakraborty, Head of Major Events & General Sport - BBC Sport

The Global Sport Leaders sessions are a series of one-to-one fireside chats with European broadcast and sports production leaders. Each session drills down on business issues, rights deals, how they are responding to the changing market, innovations in fan engagement, the biggest success stories of the last year and the key challenges and opportunities of the year ahead.

17:20 – Closing Remarks

17:30 – NETWORKING DRINKS