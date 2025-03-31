The vehicles are designed for both on-site and remote production workflows

Outside broadcast specialist Cloudbass has invested in Grass Valley LDX 150 series cameras and K-Frame VXP production switchers to power two new IP remote production vehicles, set for completion later this year.

The two vehicles are being built by integration partner dB Broadcast. They will include 32 x LDX 150 cameras, three LDX C150 compact versions, and one K-Frame VXP production switcher.

The trucks were built in collaboration with dB Broadcast and are designed for both on-site and remote production workflows, ensuring flexibility while optimising space, weight, and power efficiency.

To optimise space, the trucks are compact builds with limited rack space. They are designed to handle a mix of HD, UHD and super slow-motion cameras with the flexibility to configure camera outputs as needed – including producing SDR versions of the feeds alongside the HDR versions directly from the head.

Cloudbass’s new trucks are scheduled to make their debut in top-tier English football coverage this autumn.

Mike Beaumont, technical director at Cloudbass, explains: “Designed specifically for remote production, Cloudbass’ new trucks leverage Grass Valley’s technology for its seamless integration into IP-driven workflows, flexible format support, and superior image quality. Grass Valley’s solutions are the perfect fit for our operational needs. Deploying an all-IP workflow, reducing weight and energy consumption, and delivering outstanding image quality will enhance our efficiency and production capabilities

“It’s our mission to lower energy consumption and operational costs in live broadcasting even as we increase our operational capability. Grass Valley’s NativeIP camera transmission removes the need for traditional base stations, helping us to streamline systems and improve efficiency, which is very important to us.”

Daragh Bass, Grass Valley director of business development, EMEA, added: “We ticked all the boxes for remote production with NativeIP, while delivering the high-quality results their clients require, such as flexible output configuration, no UHD compromise, colour space and HDR support to successfully bring the project together. The collaboration with Cloudbass reflects the growing adoption of Grass Valley’s market leading cameras and switchers across the industry, and we’re proud to support them in enhancing their production capabilities while delivering the flexibility and efficiency needed for modern broadcast workflows.”

Mike Bryan, technology director at dB Broadcast, said: “Grass Valley’s IP-based architecture is a perfect fit for this project, helping Cloudbass maximise both operational efficiency and sustainability. We’re excited to be working with them to deliver trucks that are not only powerful but also future-proof and energy efficient.”