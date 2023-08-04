Ask any football fan what they remember best from Manchester City’s last-gasp goal to clinch the 2011/12 Premier League title and the chances are they’ll reminisce about Martin Tyler’s iconic cry of ‘Agueroooooooooooooooo’.

Tyler’s excitement also came to the fore while commentating on Didier Drogba’s Champions League Final equaliser against Bayern Munich. This moment doesn’t just hold a special place in Chelsea supporters’ hearts. It is ingrained in the memories of all fans privileged enough to witness this piece of history first-hand.

These moments, separated by a number of years, are destined to go down in the annals of footballing folklore. Athletic achievement alone didn’t accomplish this – rather, it is the innate human responses to these superhuman events that distinguishes them.

But rapid technological advancements are putting these moments at risk. This year’s Wimbledon championships courted controversy by using AI commentary for outer court matches – a decision that riled pundit Annabel Croft to the point where she exclaimed: “It’s a race against the robot for your job.”

Yes, these matches weren’t scheduled for human coverage. But continuing down this road is putting the next generation of John Motsons and Murray Walkers in jeopardy.

Sound isn’t just part of the sporting experience. It is the experience.

Don’t throw in the towel

It’s the same with music. Beauty is often in the sometimes-hardly-noticeable errors.

Whether it’s Jonny Greenwood’s obscure guitar notes during the chorus of Radiohead’s Creep or the out-of-place popping sounds in M.I.A.’s Paper Planes. Wrong-but-feels-right chords and production glitches lend authenticity to the content.

Commentators follow the same recipe. Years of listening to the same voices helps foster meaningful connections. And the fact that they’re imperfect human beings – capable of the odd gaffe – only drives these bonds deeper.

I don’t think I’ve ever enjoyed a commentary segment more than when Chris Kamara completely lost it during Soccer Saturday in 2010. His complete lack of awareness around a red card (a pretty big deal, I’m sure you would agree) sent the studio – and millions of viewers around the country – into hysterics.

I’m also an avid cycling fan, a sport some would argue isn’t best-equipped to excite spectators. However, it’s hard not to feel at ease listening to Sean Kelly and Orla Chennaoui waxing lyrical about their favourite poetry or discussing their pets’ daily routines. These moments are hilarious and part of the human condition.

For all AI’s technical genius, it will never be able to replicate these spontaneous slip-ups that we know and love. Imperfections that crop-up in human speech endears commentators to the masses and cements their place in our memories.

If you don’t believe me, just look up Brian Johnstone’s commentary of the 1976 Test between the West Indies and England. Few lines will surpass “the bowler’s Holding; the batsman’s Willey.”

Settling the score

Embracing AI has become trendy. And for good reason, AI does promise a lot of things for a lot of areas, and with the speed of advancement it’s definitely going to enhance some things for the better (and already is). In a recent survey of 1,533 music producers, 30% admitted they were already making plans to incorporate AI tools into their music making process, in one way or another. But in the timeless words of Kenny Rogers, you’ve got to know when to hold ‘em – and when to fold ‘em.

A glance at the business landscape shows that leaning on AI-generated audio isn’t risk-free. Advertisers pay eye-watering fees to multinational music labels to attain the rights to content. So while replacing esteemed pundits and commentators that charge premium rates for their services may look attractive, this isn’t the miracle cost-cutting measure that some would make it out to be.

Commentators aren’t a bolt-on in the sporting world. They are the heart and soul of these experiences, bringing the biggest sporting moments to life with a few carefully (or uncarefully) chosen words. Their seamless blend of banter and analysis is the difference between a boring five-day Test match falling into obscurity and becoming a cult classic.

Attempting to integrate AI into the Wimbledon set-up was certainly an unforced error on the organisers’ part. If they want to avoid game, set and match, now is the time to keep the microphone firmly in the hands of our human commentators.