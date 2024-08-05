DAZN is launching an episode of No Days Off with Welsh NFL player Louis Rees-Zammit to promote the NFL Game Pass ahead of the new season.

The episode will become available on the DAZN Multisport and Team Whistle YouTube channels on 6 August, and goes behind the scenes with Rees-Zammit, who played rugby union for Wales before joining the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL. It is being launched to promote NFL Game Pass, which joined the DAZN platform last year.

Rees-Zammit said: “I started my journey as a rugby player out of the UK and am now adjusting and learning the playbook necessary to be the best player I can be for the Chiefs in the US. I am beyond excited to get to show my fans the commitment I possess to being the absolute best football player I can be during my No Days Off episode.”

DAZN launched its DAZN Sport YouTube channel with No Days Off earlier this year, and its counterpart show, Days Off, also joined the channel last month. Both are produced by US-based Team Whistle, which became part of DAZN when the broadcaster acquired former parent company Eleven last year.

Joe Caporoso, president at Team Whistle, said: “We are excited to continue spotlighting versatile and nuanced athletes who resonate with global audiences through their compelling stories on and off the field. How fortunate to be able to profile such an interesting athlete as Rees-Zammit, who has not only already had an incredible career, but is now pivoting to a new sport. Whistle continues to grow as DAZN’s in-house social content studio, as we work to build a multisport slate on DAZN Sport and other channels across DAZN’s portfolio that complement their live rights portfolio.”