Disney+ has ordered a fourth series of Welcome To Wrexham.

The show follows Hollywood stars Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds’ stewardship of the Welsh football team, and its third series is currently releasing weekly on the platform with the other two series fully available. The fourth series will follow the men’s team’s first season in League One following its promotion this year, as well as the women’s side’s efforts in the Adnan Premier League after missing out on the title this season.

The third series has seen further access on the pitch, bringing viewers inside the locker room and alongside the players now that they are playing in the EFL. It executive produced by McElhenney, Reynolds, Josh Drisko, Bryan Rowland, Jeff Luini, Humphrey Ker, Nick Frenkel, George Dewey and Boardwalk Pictures’ Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard, Sarina Roma, and Andy Thomas. “Welcome to Wrexham” is produced by More Better Productions, Maximum Effort Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment and Boardwalk Pictures.

Nick Grad, president of FX entertainment, said on announcing the news, “Wrexham AFC has exceeded all expectations on the pitch and with fans, scoring back-to-back promotions under the leadership of Rob and Ryan and rising to compete in League One next season. Welcome To Wrexham is scoring big too, winning five Emmy Awards and a fourth season that will continue to document the team’s remarkable journey and its impact on the Wrexham community and growing legion of fans worldwide.”