F1 is reportedly set to make a scripted family drama series starring actress Felicity Jones.

According to Deadline, the show will be set in the world of F1 and become its first officially sanctioned scripted series. The F1 organisation is a producer, alongside Jones and her brother Alexander for their Piecrust Pictures, and its exec produced by Bedrock Entertainment co-founders Tony To, Dan Sackheim, and ITV Studios America (through its president and managing director Philippe Maigret).

Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby will also exec produce, as well as write, after working together on the likes of Children Of Men and Iron Man.

F1 appears to be leaning further into media coverage following the success of behind-the-scenes docuseries F1: Drive To Survive. Produced by Box To Box Productions and shown by Netflix, the series has been successful enough to spawn many similar shows in other sports such as golf, tennis, cycling, and more.

Meanwhile, the live coverage continues to be a key part of Sky’s sport package, and Broadcast Sport spoke to figures at the broadcaster earlier this year about its plans for 2023.