Formula E has reported a 17% growth in its international fanbase year-on-year. It has measured its fanbase at 344m, taking it past NASCAR to become the fourth-largest motorsport.

Germany and the USA were the fastest-growing markets by fanbase, up 45% and 30% respectively.

More than 225m viewers watched Formula E races live during Season 9, which was up 4% on the previous season. China and the USA, plus new race markets of Brazil, India and South Africa all saw significant increases in live race views.

The 16-race season in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship began in Mexico City in January with the debut of the GEN3 – the fastest, lightest, most powerful and efficient electric race car built, says Formula E – and concluded with a double-header in London at the end of July.

New records were set for the fastest average lap time and the highest speed. There were more race leaders and more overtakes in the Championship than ever before.

Jeff Dodds, CEO, Formula E, said: “We are well on the way to establishing Formula E as the most exciting and innovative motorsport for fans, alongside being the world’s most sustainable sport. Our teams and drivers exceeded all expectations from a year ago to take the GEN3 car and push it beyond what we all thought was possible. As a result, the entertainment value of Formula E racing is off the scale, which is attracting more fans and TV viewers than ever before. We are committed to building on that momentum and developing new ways of presenting our race events to grow the fanbase and audiences even faster.”

Seven different drivers from six different teams won races during Season 9, which featured races in the centre of Mexico City, Diriyah, Hyderabad, Cape Town, São Paulo, Berlin, Monaco, Jakarta, Portland, Rome and London. Eighteen different drivers led for at least one lap through the season and every team led a race for at least one lap.

Formula E’s fanbase research was conducted by Potentia Insight in July 2023, with a sample size of 33,000 nationally representative adults across 17 international markets.