Formula E has unveiled its Season 10 campaign ahead of the season opening race in Mexico City in January.

The global campaign kicks off with a film set in a Tokyo antique store, owned by a Formula E fan. The setting marks Formula E launching its first race on the streets of Tokyo this year. Round 6 takes place there next year on Saturday, 30 March.

Formula E has partnered with Uncommon Creative Studio on the short film, which blends humour and drama with highlights from Season 9. The film also includes Easter eggs related to Formula E drivers, racing teams, manufacturers, and commercial partners.

Jeff Dodds, chief executive officer, Formula E, said: “The ‘It’s On’ campaign captures what makes Formula E so special. It’s more than a line, it’s a bold promise of another season of high drama and high excitement motorsport. Season 10 is another step towards defining the future of motorsport as we set new standards of innovation, whilst showcasing our commitment to sustainable, high-performance racing. As the only sport certified net zero carbon since inception, we uniquely show the world that high performance motorsport and sustainability can powerfully co-exist.”

Henry Chilcott, chief marketing officer, Formula E, adds: “With eight different champions in nine seasons and a world championship title race that has gone down to the last race weekend for the last three seasons, Formula E delivers the world’s most competitive motorsport. In our tenth anniversary year, this campaign celebrates our championships’ fiercely competitive DNA and invites motorsport fans all over the world to experience Formula E and see what true competition looks like. Season 10. It’s on.”