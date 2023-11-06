2023-11-06T15:30:00+00:00
Familiar faces from across the industry gathered for the annual Broadcast Sport Awards, hosted by Dara Ó Briain
2023-11-07T00:01:00Z
By Ellie Kahn
Shipwreck Treasure Hunter indies to co-produce series
2023-11-06T18:01:00Z
By John Elmes
FX Entertainment president looking forward to ‘next chapter in the story’
2023-11-06T16:00:00Z
By Ellie Kahn
Event will kickstart year of development in and around the city
2023-11-06T17:10:00Z
By Jake Bickerton
Watch the acceptance speeches from Rob and Lyndsey Burrow and Nasser Hussain below
2023-11-06T15:46:00Z
By Max Miller
It will provide event and broadcast services for EA Sports FC Pro tournaments played on EA Sports FC 24
2023-11-06T15:11:00Z
By Max Miller
Feature-length doc will go behind-the-scenes with Bayern Munich and Germany star
