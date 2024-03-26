Crown Jewels Racing Fantasy provides broadcasters with a gamification platform to engage horse racing fans with the world’s most prestigious races

Genius Sports and HBA Media have partnered to launch horse racing fantasy game, Crown Jewels Racing Fantasy.

Crown Jewels Racing Fantasy aims to provide broadcasters and horse racing fans around the world with a platform to enhance knowledge, compete with family and friends, and engage with the world’s most prestigious races.

For each race, players select three horses they believe will finish first, second and third. Double points are assigned to the horse chosen as captain, while players must also answer a tie-breaker question on the winning distances.

Each horse is assigned an XP – the lower the XP score, the more likely the horse is to win the upcoming race.

Winning horses with higher XP deliver more points, encouraging players to select from the full field.

HBA Media will promote the game through the international broadcast feed across the calendar year.

On-air graphics will encourage viewers to try out game, which offers winners raceday experiences and VIP merchandise as prizes.

On-screen talent and ambassadors (including Nick Luck, Michelle Yu, Tom Stanley and Frankie Foster) will host their own competitive leagues in Crown Jewels Racing Fantasy, enabling viewers to take on the professionals.

The game is powered by Genius Sports, which has also built trivia and predictor tools for the NFL, FIFA, World Rugby, European Tour and MLB.

HBA Media works with broadcasters worldwide, representing races including Royal Ascot, the Saudi Cup, the Breeders’ Cup, Hong Kong Jockey Club, as well as premium UK horse racing through HBA’s partnership with Racecourse Media Group.

Frank Sale, managing director, HBA Media, said: “We are continually looking for innovative and exciting ways to promote, engage and connect with new and existing audiences. Working in partnership with Genius Sports has enabled us to provide our clients (racecourses, federations and broadcasters) with a powerful and entertaining interactive tool.

“We are delighted to be able to launch Crown Jewels Racing Fantasy for the prestigious Dubai World Cup this Saturday.”

Judd Goldstein, global commercial Lead, Fan Engagement at Genius Sports, said: “HBA Media plays a central role at the heart of the global horse racing ecosystem, and we’re thrilled to be helping them directly connect with fans around the world. Crown Jewels Racing Fantasy will bring the world’s showcase horse races into one connected free-to-play gaming destination, allowing horse racing fans to engage with the sport like never before.”