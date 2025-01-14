Campbell’s controversial transfer from Tottenham to Arsenal is used to encourage viewers to switch to Google Pixel 9

Google Pixel has launched a video with former Arsenal and Tottenham defender Sol Campbell ahead of the North London Derby this week.

The ex-England international’s controversial transfer from Tottenham to its fierce rival Arsenal is played on to encourage viewers to switch phones to the Google Pixel 9. It was produced by Google Creative Labs, and is made while Google Pixel is a partner to Arsenal.

The video is littered with nods to Campbell’s career move: he shakes off old allegiances with a swift jumper change; puts other peoples “opinions” in their place when it comes to doing what’s right for you; and invites viewers to face facts with the question, “is anything really going to change?”. The rug pull moment comes when he reveals you’re simply switching to something, “much, much, better….the Google Pixel.”

You can watch the full video below this article.

Eileen Mannion, vice president of marketing at Google UK, said: “The January transfer window is an iconic moment in the football calendar, and we’re thrilled to partner with Sol Campbell to bring even more fun and excitement to fans ahead of the North London Derby. Just like Sol defied expectations in his career during this transfer window, there’s never been a better time for fans to make their own bold move to Google Pixel and experience the best of Google AI.”

Google Pixel has regularly looked to sport to promote its products, producing a behind-the-scenes series with the England Women’s football team in the past. More recently, it launched Pixel FC Academy last year, which aims to help women into football media and content careers.