Gravity Media has appointed Róisín McKeniry as its head of technology and moved Paul Sykes from head of systems integration to chief facility engineer for its White City production centre.

Both will be key technical leads for the west London facility, working with Gravity’s engineering and technology leadership teams as well as the project engineering, post production and production centre teams based in London to build and guarantee its remote production workflows as well as the technical integrity and output of the facility, supporting and driving the handover of the site from build to operate and maintain.

McKeniry joins from the former BT Sport/Timeline studio in Stratford, where she was responsible for the technology provision and delivery from the facility. Roisin will lead the team of Engineers at The Production Centre, London (White City) ensuring the studios, production galleries and workflows are designed, operated, and supported to ensure successful live deliveries.

She spent over seven years at Timeline, and was also head of technology there before leaving. She has previously worked at Sky, Prime Focus, Tiger Aspect, and more in various roles across broadcast and post production.

Meanwhile, Sykes has been with Gravity for over a decade, and moves into his new role having worked on the build phase of the new facility and will continue to drive the systems integration as the facility develops and more services come online.

McKeniry isn’t the only hire coming from the former BT Sport Stratford facility, with Martin Deutsch arriving as broadcast engineer having been lead MCR engineer at the studio.

Gravity’s White City facility opened earlier this year, and counts Formula E among its clients.

Nick Symes, Gravity Media director of technology, said: “We are delighted to announce we are expanding our team at our newest London home The Production Centre, White City. Róisín, Paul and Martin all bring with them a wealth of experience and expertise and will continue to help us build and operate our fantastic new Production Centre, ensuring we continue to successfully deliver for our customers across the ever-changing media landscape.”