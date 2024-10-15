HBS has partnered with Premiership rugby club Northampton Saints on its digital content.

The production company’s recently launched digital arm, Skroller, will work alongside Saints’ in-house team with the aim of enhancing the club’s digital presence - with a particular focus on the women’s side, Loughbrough Lightning, and the club’s academy sides.

It will host workshops with Loughborough Lightning and Saints Academy players, and provide content production services across the board.

Skroller was launched last month, and aims to work with sports organisations, athletes and broadcasters to leverage social media trends, data, analytics and immersive experiences. Its partnership with Northampton Saints, whose ground will be hosting Women’s Rugby World Cup fixtures next year, comes after HBS was named as the host broadcaster for that competition.

HBS UK managing director Jamie Aitchison said: “We are thrilled to partner with Northampton Saints and support their commitment to growing women’s rugby.

“Our goal is to bring the incredible stories, personalities and achievements of the women’s team and Academy to a broader audience, highlighting their hard work and the passion that drives them.”

Jack Miller, communications director at Northampton Saints, said: “We’re delighted to work with HBS to improve our digital content for our Loughborough Lightning and Academy sides.

“This partnership is a significant step in our mission to promote and grow our women’s team, and we look forward to seeing how skroller’s expertise will help us reach new heights in engaging our supporters.”