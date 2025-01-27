HBS has partnered with the Rugby Players’ Association to train its women’s members in digital content production.

Building on its work with the Loughbrough Lightning team, the programme aims to upskill players throughout Premiership Women’s Rugby so they can effectively communicate and attract more brands to the sport in a year when the Women’s Rugby World Cup will take place in England. HBS is the host broadcaster for that tournament, as well as the men’s editions.

The training will begin with a webinar, followed by a series of seminars at clubs across the country in February and March. The courses will be led by experts from HBS’ digital content arm Skroller, which was launched last year, and take lessons from HBS’ production of the 2019, 2021, and 2023 World Cups.

Rachael Burford, RPA head of women’s rugby, said: “We are thrilled to announce this partnership with HBS on this exciting content creation series. Throughout our club visits this year, we witnessed a strong demand from players eager for support and guidance in social media and content creation. It’s fantastic to see us respond swiftly to the needs of our members with such an exceptional and experienced team in this field.

“As the digital landscape continues to evolve, it can present incredible opportunities, especially with the spotlight on women’s sports – particularly women’s rugby – this year. Our league is filled with remarkable athletes and inspiring role models, and this series will equip our members with the skills and tools needed to showcase their unique personalities, promote the sport and elevate their clubs and the league as a whole.”

Jamie Aitchison, general manager of HBS’ UK branch, added: “We are delighted to be working with the RPA on such a rewarding project. The growth of women’s sport is really one of the hot topics presently and combining this with the emerging trend of athletes as content creators allows us to empower the next generation in how they communicate with fans. With Rugby World Cup 2025 in England this year, it is the perfect time to continue growing interest in the women’s game and finding new ways to tap into audiences that are not yet on board, while also helping the players grow their skills and confidence on social media platforms.”