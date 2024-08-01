The film focuses on the eight-time Olympic medal-winning coach from Zimbabwe who has played a pivotal role in the careers of athletes including Tom Daley

High Performance has released a ‘mini-doc’ about Jane Figueiredo, who coaches Team GB’s diving stars. It’s the first episode in a series called Behind Greatness, which is available to watch now on the High Performance app. A shorter version, uploaded to YouTube, is below.

Figueiredo is an eight-time Olympic medal-winning coach from Zimbabwe who has played a pivotal role in the careers of athletes including Tom Daley.

The Behind Greatness episode was captured at the Aquatics Centre in London, where High Performance’s Damian Hughes joins Figueiredo at a Team GB training session, just before they leave London for Paris.

The short film follows Daley as he perfects his dives with new synchro partner Noah Williams on the 10-metre platform.

High Performance says the episode explores the “emotional and technical aspects of preparing for the world’s biggest sporting stage”.

The documentary also incudes Olympic divers Grace Reid and Kyle Kothari.

The episode of Behind Greatness was directed and edited by Ben Lowe, who has made a series of films for the High Performance Originals series.