IMG has appointed Ian Moffitt as its SVP of business development for its studios business.

Moffitt most recently worked as commercial director for BBC Studios’ Factual Production, with the unit producing Prehistoric Planet (Apple TV+), Inside Our Autistic Minds (BBC2), and Dinosaurs: The Final Day (BBC1) during his time there. Overall he has over 25 years’ experience in the industry, working in both the UK and US in roles such as senior agent at US talent agency ICM Partners, head of original programming at Yahoo, head of premium content at Machinima, and head of digital video at Berman Braun.

Moffitt’s newly created role at IMG will see him responsible for the growth of IMG’s production and studios business in the UK and internationally, working closely with IMG’s VP and business development director, Jo Ormston - who joined in 2021. He will be based at IMG’s studio facilities in Stockley Park, London and report directly to IMG’s EVP of studios, Barney Francis - who also arrived in 2021.

Moffitt said: “This is an incredibly exciting time to join the team at IMG, as the global appetite for sports programming and coverage continues to grow apace. I’m very much looking forward to working with the team and the opportunity to be part of the growth and expansion of one of the most innovative and respected sports producers in the world.”

Francis added: “This has been a tremendous year for growth of our studios business, landing globally significant production projects like Apple’s MLS Season Pass, the FIFA Women’s World Cup on BBC, and Channel 4’s England international coverage, with more to come. We’re delighted to have Ian on board to drive this even further and expand our opportunities both internationally and domestically.”