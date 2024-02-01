The integrated entity will offert end-to-end sports data, technology and content provider targetting betting operators and rights holders

Endeavor has announced the integration of its sports betting and data businesses, OpenBet and IMG Arena, under the OpenBet brand name.

The integrated entity will marry OpenBet’s betting technology, content and services and IMG Arena’s data rights and capabilities to create an end-to-end sports data, technology and content provider targetting betting operators and rights holders.

IMG Arena will now operate as a brand under the OpenBet banner, continuing to offer sports data, integrity and fan engagement products to rights holders, federations, leagues, events, media outlets and betting operators.

IMG Arena delivers live streaming and data feeds for more than 65,000 sports events annually.

The combined business will be led by Jordan Levin, CEO, OpenBet, reporting to Endeavor President & COO Mark Shapiro.

Former IMG Arena president Freddie Longe will remain with the company during the transition period as a strategic advisor to the OpenBet organisation.

Shapiro said: “When we acquired OpenBet in 2022, we envisioned a holistic integration with IMG Arena that would create a leader in the global betting, sports data and technology industry. Today is the culmination of that ambition. Leveraging Endeavor’s complementary sports and entertainment capabilities, we will unlock meaningful value for the sports rights and IP of our owned and operated properties, and most importantly, for our partners. As we make this transition, I would like to recognise Freddie Longe’s vision and leadership of the IMG Arena business. We are pleased that he will remain with the company in an advisory role.”

Levin added: “We are uniquely positioned as a leading, end-to-end, sports data, technology and content ecosystem for betting operators, rightsholders and media. Putting our customers and their players at the heart of our product and tech innovation remains the key to our ongoing success. As an integrated business, we are focused on providing a unique solution to leagues, federations, and sportsbooks worldwide.”