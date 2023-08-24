IMG has named Sally Brown and Steve Rudge as co-heads of multisport content in its production business.

The newly-created roles will see the pair oversee production relationships with UFC, EuroLeague, Super League rugby, World’s Strongest Man, World Championship snooker and grand slam tennis. They will also aim to drive business development and new commercial opportunities through IMG’s other arms in digital, sales, data and technology.

Brown, who will start in September, was most recently executive producer and commissioning editor for BT Sport Films, which she left earlier this year - just before its rebrand to TNT Sports as part of the new joint venture with Warner Bros. Discovery. Brown had been with the broadcaster since its inception in 2013, and led BT Sport Films since 2017 - helping to create titles such as Broadcast Sport Awards winner Meatball Molly, and 40 more titles.

She had also been a member of the BT Sport senior management team since 2018, and previously worked in the Sky Sports live multisport production team

Meanwhile, Rudge will join Brown in October, when he leaves his role as head of football at BBC Sport, which he has held since 2016. He will be based in IMG’s Leeds production centre.

Rudge has worked on several major football tournaments with the BBC, as well as Premier League, FA Cup and Women’s Super League coverage and, in a career spanning over 20 years with the BBC, also contributed to the BBC’s production of the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games and The Championships, Wimbledon.