IMG will produce the BBC’s coverage of the Women’s World Cup.

Taking place 20 July - 20 August, the BBC is airing the competition alongside ITV in the UK, following a late rights deal by the pair in partnership with the EBU. This came after earlier threats from FIFA that there could be a broadcast blackout in several European countries.

IMG will manage the incoming live match feed, studio presentation and highlight programming for the BBC’s 33 fixtures throughout the tournament, including the final and semi-final stages. IMG will also have a dedicated production team embedded in the England Lionesses’ camp to create exclusive content for the BBC’s digital and news channels.

The BBC and ITV have already revealed their schedules for the competition here, as well as their presentation teams here.

Barney Francis, executive vice president and head of global production at IMG, said: “The entire nation will be watching this summer’s World Cup with anticipation and excitement. We’re proud to bring viewers all the best live action and thrilling highlights through IMG’s coverage on the BBC, so fans can experience the Lionesses’ journey from home.”