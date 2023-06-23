BBC will air both semi-finals, with the broadcasters sharing the final

england women's football euros lionesses

The BBC and ITV have announced the TV schedule for the Women’s World Cup.

The broadcasters agreed a rights deal with FIFA just this month, after FIFA president Gianni Infantino had earlier threated a broadcast blackout due to the low value of bids.

Taking place 20 July-20 August in Australia and New Zealand, the tournament will kick off on the BBC with New Zealand v Norway in Auckland at 8am on 20 July. England’s first match will be on ITV at 10.30am on 22 July, when they face Haiti in Brisbane.

The Lionesses’ second fixture, against Denmark in Sydney, will be aired by the BBC at 9.30am on 28 July, before their final group stage match, v China in Adelaide, will be on ITV at midday on 1 August.

The BBC has first pick at the last-16 stage, meaning England’s first knockout game will be with the broadcaster if the team makes it that far. ITV then has the same for the quarter-finals, before the BBC broadcasts both semi-finals. The final will be shown by both broadcasters.

In addition to TV, there will be live audio commentary broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Sports Extra - which are available through BBC Sounds, DAB radio and the BBC Sport website.

Group Stage TV Schedule

DateKick OffMatch LocationBroadcaster

20-Jul

8am

New Zealand v Norway

Auckland

BBC
 

11am

Australia v Republic of Ireland

Sydney

ITV

21-Jul

3.30am

Nigeria v Canada

Melbourne

BBC
 

6am

Philippines v Switzerland

Dunedin

ITV
 

8.30am

Spain v Costa Rica

Wellington

BBC

22-Jul

2am

USA v Vietnam

Auckland

BBC
 

8am

Zambia v Japan

Hamilton

BBC
 

10.30am

England v Haiti

Brisbane

ITV
 

1pm

Denmark v China

Perth

BBC

23-Jul

6am

Sweden v South Africa

Wellington

BBC
 

8.30am

Netherlands v Portugal

Dunedin

BBC
 

11am

France v Jamaica

Sydney

ITV

24-Jul

7am

Italy v Argentina

Auckland

ITV
 

9.30am

Germany v Morocco

Melbourne

ITV
 

12pm

Brazil v Panama

Adelaide

ITV

25-Jul

3am

Colombia v South Korea

Sydney

BBC
 

6.30am

New Zealand v Philippines

Wellington

ITV
 

9am

Switzerland v Norway

Hamilton

ITV

26-Jul

6am

Japan v Costa Rica

Dunedin

ITV
 

8.30am

Spain v Zambia

Auckland

BBC
 

1pm

Canada v Republic of Ireland

Perth

ITV

27-Jul

2am

USA v Netherlands

Wellington

BBC
 

8.30am

Portugal v Vietnam

Hamilton

ITV
 

11am

Australia v Nigeria

Brisbane

BBC

28-Jul

1am

Argentina v South Africa

Dunedin

ITV
 

9.30am

England v Denmark

Sydney

BBC
 

12pm

China v Haiti

Adelaide

ITV

29-Jul

8.30am

Sweden v Italy

Wellington

BBC
 

11am

France v Brazil

Brisbane

BBC
 

1.30pm

Panama v Jamaica

Perth

ITV

30-Jul

5.30am

South Korea v Morocco

Adelaide

BBC
 

10.30am

Germany v Colombia

Sydney

ITV
 

8am

Norway v Philippines

Auckland

BBC
 

8am

Switzerland v New Zealand

Dunedin

BBC

31-Jul

8am

Japan v Spain

Wellington

ITV
 

8am

Costa Rica v Zambia

Hamilton

ITV
 

11am

Republic of Ireland v Nigeria

Brisbane

BBC
 

11am

Canada v Australia

Melbourne

BBC

01-Aug

8am

Vietnam v Netherlands

Dunedin

ITV
 

8am

Portugal v USA

Auckland

ITV
 

12pm

China v England

Adelaide

ITV
 

12pm

Haiti v Denmark

Perth

ITV

02-Aug

8am

Argentina v Sweden

Hamilton

BBC
 

8am

South Africa v Italy

Wellington

BBC
 

11am

Panama v France

Sydney

ITV
 

11am

Jamaica v Brazil

Melbourne

ITV

03-Aug

11am

Morocco v Colombia

Perth

BBC
 

11am

South Korea v Germany

Brisbane

BBC