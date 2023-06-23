The BBC and ITV have announced the TV schedule for the Women’s World Cup.

The broadcasters agreed a rights deal with FIFA just this month, after FIFA president Gianni Infantino had earlier threated a broadcast blackout due to the low value of bids.

Taking place 20 July-20 August in Australia and New Zealand, the tournament will kick off on the BBC with New Zealand v Norway in Auckland at 8am on 20 July. England’s first match will be on ITV at 10.30am on 22 July, when they face Haiti in Brisbane.

The Lionesses’ second fixture, against Denmark in Sydney, will be aired by the BBC at 9.30am on 28 July, before their final group stage match, v China in Adelaide, will be on ITV at midday on 1 August.

The BBC has first pick at the last-16 stage, meaning England’s first knockout game will be with the broadcaster if the team makes it that far. ITV then has the same for the quarter-finals, before the BBC broadcasts both semi-finals. The final will be shown by both broadcasters.

In addition to TV, there will be live audio commentary broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Sports Extra - which are available through BBC Sounds, DAB radio and the BBC Sport website.

Group Stage TV Schedule