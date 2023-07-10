BBC and ITV have revealed their presentation line-ups for the upcoming Women’s World Cup.

The broadcasters are sharing the tournament, as they do for the men’s competition. Hosted by Australia and New Zealand, it gets underway on 20 July and ends 20 August. FIFA had earlier threatened a broadcast blackout following earlier rights bids, but the BBC and ITV agreed a late deal through the EBU. The full UK TV schedule has already been revealed, and is available here.

The BBC’s coverage will be led by Gabby Logan, Reshmin Chowdhury and Alex Scott across linear and iPlayer. They will be joined by analysis from Euro 2022 winner Ellen White; former Lionesses captain Steph Houghton; England’s most-capped player, Fara Williams; England legends Rachel Brown-Finnis, Anita Asante and Karen Bardsley; France great Laura Georges; Arsenal Hhead coach Jonas Eidevall; and Lewes head coach Scott Booth.

Meanwhile, commentary will come from Robyn Cowen, Rachel Brown-Finnis, Jonathan Pearce, Vicki Sparks, Karen Bardsley, Connor McNamara and Steven Wyeth. Jo Currie will report from the England camp, with Katie Gornall and Jane Dougall covering sport news.

Barbara Slater, director of BBC Sport, said: “Having shown every Women’s World Cup on the BBC since 1999, we were very happy to extend our partnership with FIFA for the 2023 tournament in Australia & New Zealand. The growth of the women’s game has been extraordinary, demonstrated by the vast numbers who watched our coverage of the Euros last year.

“United across television, radio and online, the BBC is now preparing to deliver fans an unrivalled package of live match coverage, highlights, analysis and digital content. Fans can enjoy exclusive live coverage of England’s crucial group game against Denmark, the key Round of 16 games and both World Cup Semi-Finals. The matches will be brought to you by an outstanding squad of the best presenters, experts and ex-players, including a number of legendary Lionesses.”

ITV’s coverage will be presented by Laura Woods as well as Seema Jaswal and Michelle Owen, with analysis from Eni Aluko, Karen Carney, Jill Scott, Emma Hayes, Fran Kirby, Lucy Ward, Siobhan Chamberlain, Emma Byrne, Vicky Losada and Jen Beattie. Seb Hutchinson, Sam Matterface, Pien Meulensteen and Tom Gayle will commentate, with reporting from Katie Shanahan.

Niall Sloane, ITV director of Sport, said: “I’m delighted we have been able to assemble a squad of some of the biggest names in the game for our comprehensive coverage of the Women’s World Cup across ITV and ITVX. Viewers are at the heart of our coverage and our team will provide expertise, fantastic insight and the very best analysis of the action at what, with the popularity of women’s football continuing to grow, promises to be the biggest tournament yet.”