The partnership will focus on three areas – fan growth, technology innovation, and continued environmental stewardship

Formula E has agreed a three-year partnership with Infosys to become the motorsport’s official digital innovation partner.

The collaboration will enhance in-race insights, fan engagement and sustainability reporting and tracking across the championship, says Formula E.

The partnership between Infosys and Formula E will focus on three core areas – fan growth, technology innovation, and continued environmental stewardship.

Infosys will help build an AI-powered fan customer data platform for Formula E to “unlock deep fan engagement and personalisation opportunities”.

It will also focus on in-race insights and driver statistics, utilising generative AI technologies to enhance the viewing experience for fans.

Finally, Infosys will play a role in supporting Formula E’s carbon reduction target of 45% by 2030. It will work to transform the sport’s carbon reporting capabilities by using AI to improve accuracy, reliability, and traceability of data collection.

Jeff Dodds, chief executive officer, Formula E, said: “Infosys’ expertise in cutting-edge technologies makes them the ideal partner to help us drive the future of electric motorsport. We are excited to work with them to deliver exceptional experiences for our global fan base and further strengthen Formula E’s position as a leader in sustainable, digital-first sports. Infosys’ commitment to sustainability and innovation aligns perfectly with our vision, and we are confident that this collaboration will unlock new avenues in our key focus areas.”

Sumit Virmani, EVP and global chief marketing officer at Infosys, added: “Infosys has built and nurtured several strategic sports collaborations globally. We are now delighted to partner with Formula E, a visionary motorsport series, that shares our passion for sustainability and AI-led innovation. This strategic collaboration will showcase our AI, digital, and analytics prowess, elevating the fan experience, while enhancing Formula E’s sustainability goals. Together, we aim to redefine the possibilities in electric motorsport.”

Tiziana Di Gioia, chief revenue officer, Formula E, said: “As we forge ahead with this strategic partnership with Infosys, we are setting a new standard in how we engage and expand our global audience. This collaboration not only propels our championship forward with advanced digital and AI-driven solutions but also solidifies our commercial strategy, enhancing our ability to attract key partnerships and drive significant revenue growth. By integrating Infosys’ cutting-edge technologies, we are further equipped to deliver an unparalleled fan experience and meet our ambitious growth targets in the evolving landscape of electric motorsport.”