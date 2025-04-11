It follows Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean as they embark on their final tour, Our Last Dance

ITV has announced the one-off documentary, Torvill & Dean: The Last Dance.

The 60-minute film follows Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean as they embark on their last ever tour, Our Last Dance.

The production, made by FilmNova, explores Torvill and Dean’s career, looking back on their professional highlights, and following the skating duo as they train and prepare to say goodbye to their fans and dance on ice together one last time.

It goes behind-the-scenes during their final year as performers, from their preparations and last ever television performance on Dancing on Ice; the training sessions and first rehearsals for their farewell tour in Aberdeen; through to the first performance of the live tour at Wembley Arena and throughout their shows across the UK.

Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean said: “We’re delighted that our farewell tour will be the subject of an ITV documentary. The programme will be filled with poignant and joyful moments as we plan, rehearse and perform our final skating journey together - all caught on camera by a film crew following us over many months as we bid farewell to our 50 year ice skating partnership. It’s fitting that this documentary will be broadcast on ITV, our TV home for the last two decades. We hope fans will enjoy this final opportunity to see us skate together.”

Commissioned by Katie Rawcliffe, director of entertainment and daytime ITV. She said: “We are thrilled to be continuing our long working relationship with Torvill and Dean as they embark on their most iconic tour to celebrate their astonishing life, both on and off the ice, a treat for their fans and the ITV audience.”

FilmNova executive producer, Lucy Cutler added: “It is an honour for FilmNova to add to our growing Originals portfolio with this prestigious documentary for ITV and a privilege for us to film with two of British sports greatest ever Olympians as they embark on this extraordinary final tour. Jayne and Chris have allowed our cameras unprecedented behind-the-scenes access to capture every moment as they strive to recreate some of their most memorable routines, supported by an ensemble cast of world class skaters. ‘Perfection’ is a word often attributed to their iconic performances, and with good reason, but this film will also illustrate the painstaking path necessary to remain the very best, 50 years after it all began. We are thrilled to be working alongside the talented team at Phil McIntyre Entertainments in order to bring to the screen a story for the ages.”