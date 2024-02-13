Clement joins from Sky where he was director of operations for Sky Sports

IMG has appointed James Clement as senior vice president, tech & operations for its studios business.

He will oversee the operations of IMG’s studio facilities in Stockley Park, London, including the broadcast operations, engineering and technical services.

Clement will also be responsible for delivering the business’ production services to partners, including Premier League Productions, Euroleague, DP World Tour, EFL and MLS, which all have broadcast operations at IMG’s studios. He will also be tasked with growing IMG’s international production presence.

Clement joins IMG from Sky where he most recently served as director of operations for Sky Sports, delivering its remote production, automation and data-led models as well as on-screen developments including the new Monday Night Football (MNF) studio.

He has 25 years of experience working in broadcast engineering, including past roles in outside broadcasting at NEP Connect (formerly SIS Live) and 021 Television.

Clement said: “I’ve long admired IMG and have worked in partnership with its extremely talented teams since I joined the industry, and genuinely believe it is uniquely positioned to provide outstanding content to clients and partners across the sporting world. Our industry is under constant change, and I’m looking forward to bringing my commercial and operational experience along with a passion for sustainability and equity to this role.”

Barney Francis, EVP Studios, IMG added: “James is an exciting addition to lead the Tech and Operations team. He brings a global network and proven track record for technical delivery and innovation, and his position will be pivotal in helping us drive technical, operational and production excellence across the IMG studios business.”