It will create and distribute original content for Team GB with the aim to increase reach and engagement among younger fans

Digital content agency Little Dot Sport has won the YouTube channel management and paid media contract with Team GB.

The two-year contract will see Little Dot Sport provide support on the management of the Team GB YouTube channel as well as the paid media strategy for the organisation across Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Little Dot Sport will create and distribute original content for Team GB, along with a focus on community management to increase reach and engagement among younger fans in the build up to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Carly Hodgson, head of marketing for Team GB, said: “It’s so important as we prepare for Paris 2024 that we continue to maximise the impact of our athletes’ stories across our platforms, and bring new fans on board to support those athletes on their journey towards competing at an Olympic Games. We’re really excited to be working with Little Dot Sport, whose team of digital natives will help bolster our in-house efforts to refresh and grow the Team GB brand over the next two years.”

Robbie Spargo, director of Little Dot Sport, added: “Partnering with Team GB is huge for us, not only because they are one of the most respected and recognisable brands in the world of sport, but also because of the variety of athletes that they nurture and the compelling stories each of those athletes have to tell. This will allow us to create and deliver diverse content in new and exciting ways, resonating with fans of everything from archery to taekwondo while reaching many more beyond.”