It will look after the team’s Instagram and Twitter accounts in the lead up to its official launch at the 24 Hours of Le Mans motor race

Digital content agency Little Dot Sport is taking on the social media channel management and asset creation contract of motorsport-star Ferdinand Habsburg (pictured above)’s Rebel Team.

Little Dot Sport went through a competitive pitch to win the six-month contract that will see Little Dot Sport manage Rebel Team’s Instagram and Twitter channels with the ambition to drive brand awareness and fan engagement.

The partnership will utilise Little Dot Sport’s digital expertise, including the optimisation of content, content strategy development and execution, and the creation of “evergreen” assets.

Little Dot Sport’s remit is to enhance Rebel Team’s social identity, communicate its mission and build its social community in the lead up to the team’s official launch in June at the 24 Hours of Le Mans motor race.

Ferdinand Habsburg, founder of Rebel Team, said: “We see in Little Dot Sport a partner which strongly understands the role of community in sports. Their impressive and diverse experience gives us great confidence on our path forward in giving motorsports fans that long-awaited seat at the table.”

Robbie Spargo, director of Little Dot Sport, added: “It’s great to be working with such a like-minded organisation who are driven by a fan-first approach. This is a very exciting year for Rebel Team and we are really looking forward to playing a part in their journey as we look to maximise opportunities, engage fans and supercharge growth.”

Rebel Team joins Little Dot Sport’s roster of over 30 retained clients including Formula E, the England & Wales Cricket Board, The FA, Premiership Rugby, Eurosport, Serie A, and most recently, The LTA, The Ocean Race, Ascot Racecourse, The Scotland National Team, West Ham United Football Club and Guild Esports.