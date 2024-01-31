It’s creating social content, strategies and insights to grow awareness and engagement amongst NBA’s international community

The sports wing of Little Dot Studios is working with the NBA in Europe and the Middle East to help further grow awareness and engagement amongst its international community.

Little Dot Sport is creating social content, strategies and insights, whilst overseeing in-territory community managers in France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Spain, Turkey, the UK and the Middle East.

In collaboration with the NBA, it’s creating bespoke, territory-specific content strategies based on data and audience insights to deliver content that will drive engagement levels and growth. The aim is to provide fans with ”the ultimate digital court side experience,” says Little Dot Sport.