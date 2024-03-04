The federation has signed a deal with production company Goldfinch, with season one of the series covering the Chicago Hounds

Major League Rugby (MLR) is partnering with financier and production company Goldfinch to produce and create a multi-year docuseries project (stretching over the next 10 years) chronicling the growth and development of the league and the sport of rugby union in America.

Filming for the first season of Stars, Stripes and Scrums; The American Rugby Journey (working title) is underway, focusing on the Chicago Hounds.

The docuseries aims to provide an in-depth view of the sport of rugby union at all levels in America. It will follow the growth of the league, its franchises, and the players who have come together from all corners of the globe to compete for the MLR Championship and World Cup glory.

The growth of the game is at a “pivotal point” with the United States slated to host the 2031 Men’s and 2033 Women’s Rugby World Cups, says the federation.

Phil McKenzie at Goldfinch, said: “The trajectory of rugby in America is at an historic inflection point that we will never see again. Our vision is to capture every layer of the sport, using the Hounds and MLR as a lens to view these through, across a time horizon peaking at the 2031 and 2033 Rugby World Cups.”

MLR has grown from seven teams in its inaugural season in 2018 to 12 teams competing in the 2024 season.

The Chicago Hounds is in its second year in the league and is joined by new clubs in Miami, Los Angeles, and Charlotte, NC.

Nic Benson, CEO of MLR, said: “We are excited to partner with Goldfinch to tell the story of Major League Rugby as we build toward the US hosting the 2031 Rugby World Cup. Coupling the partnership with an award-winning filmmaker in Goldfinch with the amazing amount of access provided by the Chicago Hounds will take our fans inside the game in a way we have been wanting to do for a long time.”

Peter Bernick, majority owner of the Chicago Hounds, added: “We believe as an organisation that we have the players, coaching, and management to compete for a championship in a very exciting MLR this year. We feel telling the story of rugby in America, the Hounds and MLR will grow the game and its audience, and bring fans old and new a behind-the-scenes look at what we love so much about the game of rugby and its characters.”

Producer Julian Oliver, said: “The series is an unprecedented 10-year commitment to the journey of young athletes at the forefront of making American sporting history. Special moments in film originate from rare opportunities like this.”

Phil McKenzie and Kirsty Bell will be producing for Goldfinch alongside Julian Oliver, with Mike D Ware and Seth Savoy producing stateside. Post-production will be managed by Periscope.