Major League Rugby (MLR) in North America has started using the Gilbert x Sportable smart rugby ball.

The smart ball, from smart-tracking tech company Sportable and rugby equipment provider Gilbert, will provide Major League Rugby coaches, players, and viewers with a range of data and insights.

This includes real-time information such as speed and distance travelled and other unique perspectives that will enhance media and broadcast coverage.

Sportable has previously been involved in the Six Nations and Autumn Internationals, World Rugby U20 Championship, and various summer test matches in Australia.

Meanwhile, Gilbert is the official ball of both the Rugby World Cup and the game’s return to the Olympics.

Nic Benson, CEO of MLR, said: “This partnership with Gilbert and Sportable is a first in American professional rugby, demonstrating our commitment to unlocking the potential of technology in our matches.

“The Gilbert x Sportable smart ball will provide unparalleled data findings in real-time to deliver to our fans new engaging insights on the game, while holding future potential to enhance team training and referee assessments. We are thrilled that Major League Rugby is at the forefront of this movement.”

Sportable CEO, Dugald Macdonald, added: “We are delighted to be partnering with Major League Rugby with the exciting introduction of the Gilbert x Sportable Smart Ball this season. The Smart Balls and associated analytics will bring a new level of innovation and insight for rugby fans, and we’re proud to be taking that step with the MLR.

“We are excited to see the Smart Ball data come to life across multiple platforms, where our goal is to offer a deeper understanding and appreciation of the game. In doing so, we hope to deliver more value to Major League Rugby, their partners, participating teams, and the fans.”

Gilbert Rugby Commercial CEO, Richard Gray said: “Having been working exclusively with Sportable as our technology partners for over five years in the development of this revolutionary new ball, we are delighted that the Gilbert x Sportable Smart Ball has now been chosen to feature in Major League Rugby.

“We look forward to bringing sports fans closer to the game with new exciting and engaging insights offered by the real-time data from the ball. We are pleased to support the continued growth of Rugby in the USA and help to engage new audiences as the game builds towards America hosting its first ever Rugby World Cup in 2031.”