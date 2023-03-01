Move comes ahead of potential IPO that could value production company at over £200m

Miroma Group has acquired a majority stake in Buzz 16, after first investing in the production company in 2021.

Former Manchester United and England footballer Gary Neville, who co-founded Buzz 16, sold the stake to the marketing company, and continues as a “large shareholder” in the production business.

The Miroma investment has been described as a “multi-million pound investment”, and aims to help Buzz 16’s plans for a £200 million IPO.

Buzz 16 recently saw its YouTube series The Overlap, which features Neville interviewing fellow famous athletes, picked up by Sky Max. It also produces the British Basketball League for Sky Sports, and made documentary Micah Richards: Tackling Racism for Sky Documentaries - which won Sports Documentary of the Year (up to 60 minutes) at the Broadcast Sport Awards in 2021.

Scott Melvin, CEO & co-founder of Buzz16, said: “Buzz has been on a fantastic journey so far, whether it’s working on producing content for our wonderful client roster or creating The Overlap which has gone from strength to strength, but there’s so much more we can do, and this majority acquisition by Miroma Group is going to help us do it.”

Marc Boyan, founder and CEO of Miroma Group, added: “I’m thrilled to be working more closely with the team at Buzz16. They have created some incredible work since their inception, and what I’ve seen them do with The Overlap is no exception. I’m excited to help the company grow, as we look to launch further projects in this space.”

Neville commented: “This is great news for Buzz16 and it is fantastic to be able to work with Miroma Group. To utilise and tap into their experience and knowledge can only help us to develop and grow even further. Exciting times.”