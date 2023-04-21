Noah Media Group has made two new documentaries in partnership with Channel 4. Both focus on disability sport, and both provide single documentary network TV debuts for two of the company’s in-house directors. Channel 4 plans to air both documentaries this summer.

ADAM HILLS: GROW ANOTHER FOOT

This 60-minute documentary follows Adam Hills as he gets the chance to play Rugby League at international level, during the Physical Disability Rugby League World Cup last year.

Adam Hills: Grow Another Foot builds on previous Noah Media Group documentary for Channel 4, Adam Hills: Take His Legs (2019), a film which followed the comedian’s first foray into the world of Physical Disability Rugby League and saw Adam help establish the sport of PDRL with his team at Warrington Wolves, before travelling to Australia to take on Russell Crowe’s South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Adam Hills: Grow Another Foot is directed by Claudia Corbisiero.

Hills said: “I’ve loved Rugby League ever since I was a kid, but the thought of playing it at an international level seemed impossible. So when the opportunity came to take part in the first ever Physical Disability World Cup, I jumped at it with one foot and a prosthesis. I played the game I love, made mates for life, and had the experience of a lifetime. I grew another foot, and I can’t wait for people to see the hits, the laughs and the characters of Physical Disability Rugby League.”

Channel 4 commissioning editor, documentaries, Will Rowson added: “Adam’s enthusiasm for Rugby League is infectious and even if, like me, you know nothing about the sport this is a pretty irresistible story about friendship and endeavour that just makes me smile throughout.”

AMPUTATING ALICE

Noah Media Group’s second one-hour documentary for Channel 4 focuses on British Paralympian swimmer Alice Tai.

Tai is a Paralympic gold medallist and World Record holder, but her swimming career was put on hold after major surgery, which meant she was unable to take part in the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2020.

2022 was meant to be her return to the pool, at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. However, seven months before she was due to compete, she elected to have her right leg amputated to help improve her quality of life, following years of surgery resulting from the bilateral talipes she was born with.

This documentary, both narrated and executive produced by Adam Hills, tells the story of Tai’s fight to go from amputation to gold medal contention in just over half a year.

It was directed by Andrew Lynch.

Tai said: “2022 was one of the craziest years of my life – a time of incredible highs and challenging lows, with everything in between. Noah and Channel 4 were there to capture it all and I can’t wait to share the inside story of what happened as I aimed to go from hospital bed to medal podium in just over six months.”

Channel 4 commissioning editor, sport, Joe Blake-Turner, added: “What an athlete and what a year. From learning to walk again to the Commonwealth Games, Alice’s story is uplifting. We can’t wait to see what she will go on to achieve at the Paris Paralympics in 2024.”

Noah CEO John McKenna said: “I’m delighted to be delivering two incredible and emotional stories with our partners at Channel 4. I’m also so pleased to illustrate the creative depth within Noah Media Group through the work of Claudia and Andy and their brilliant production teams. We set the company up to tell amazing stories as well as we possibly could, and to identify and bring through talent. It is hugely gratifying to be able to do this here, with the support of Channel 4.”