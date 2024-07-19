This eight-part series, produced by Aurora, covers the Olympic Qualifier Series for Breaking, Sport Climbing, Skateboarding and BMX freestyle

Olympic Channel has launched an original series called Last Chance to Paris that provides an all-access look at athletes vying for a spot in the Paris 2024 Olympics.

This eight-part series, produced by Aurora, offers viewers a glimpse into the inaugural Olympic Qualifier Series (OQS).

The OQS took place in Shanghai and Budapest in May and June 2024 for athletes in four urban sports (Breaking, Sport Climbing, Skateboarding and BMX freestyle) to secure their qualification for Paris 2024.

Last Chance to Paris presents these events through the eyes of the athletes and featuring 32 competitors as they try to qualify for the Olympics.

As well as the series episodes on Olympic Channel, a range of multiplatform social video has also been created and published across athlete social channels to help promote the series.

Among the stories are Logan Martin, the reigning Olympic gold medalist in BMX, as he strives to defend his title; Nikita Ducarroz, a BMX rider who has battled anxiety to perform on the world’s biggest stage; Cordano Russell, a 6ft 3in Canadian making waves in the skateboarding world; and Mia Krampl, a climber facing off against three fellow Slovenians for the final Paris quota spot.

The Aurora production team were embedded with the athletes throughout, capturing behind-the-scenes footage that provides an intimate look into the lives of the competitors.

The series captures their experiences, including their time in hotel rooms, absorbing the city cultures, and the tense backstage moments where their Olympic dreams hang in the balance.

The eight-part series is available to watch in full for free on Olympic Channel.