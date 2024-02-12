Ahead of Paris 2024, TikTok will run bespoke content workshops to help Team GB and ParalympicsGB athletes make the most of the platform

TikTok has become an Official Partner of both Team GB and ParalympicsGB ahead of this summer’s Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The partnership aims to help Team GB and ParalympicsGB athletes share their journeys, connect with new audiences and grow their personal fanbase through TikTok, while encouraging support for the teams across the UK in the lead up to Paris 2024.

TikTok will run bespoke content workshops for hundreds of Team GB and ParalympicsGB athletes ahead of the Games, offering comprehensive training and content creation guidance from TikTok experts.

The partnership builds on the popularity of Olympic and Paralympic sports on TikTok. There have been over 300,000 video creations from Tokyo 2020, with behind-the-scenes content from athletes showing life at the Games proving especially popular.

In addition to the skills workshops, TikTok will give Olympic and Paralympic fans a window into the action in Paris through a purpose-built content creation space at both Team GB House and ParalympicsGB House to help athletes connect with their supporters.

Athletes will visit Team GB House each day of the event to celebrate historic medal wins alongside friends, family and fans, soundtracked by live music and entertainment. Meanwhile, ParalympicsGB House will provide a space for athletes to celebrate and spend time with friends and family.

TikTok creators will be in attendance at both hospitality Houses to bring fans the inside story of the Games.

The partnership will also include TikTok content such as behind-the-scenes at prep camps and showcasing life at the Games, with all the content available via TikTok’s official #TeamGB and #ParalympicsGB Search Hub in-app.

The partnership will be supported by a large-scale advertising campaign during the Games across TV, out-of-home billboards, audio and paid social, with Team GB and ParalympicsGB athletes also involved in the campaign.

Rollo Goldstaub, head of sport & gaming UKI & Nordics at TikTok, said: “TikTok is home to a diverse community of sports fans and athletes across a range of sports, from football to fencing, beginner through to the elite level. It makes our new partnership with Team GB and ParalympicsGB a perfect fit, enabling us to shine a light on the athletes’ heroics in Paris while also inspiring people from all walks of life to take part in sport and learn something new. We can’t wait to help the teams share their incredible stories on the road to Paris and beyond.”

Tim Ellerton, Team GB commercial director, added: “It’s our mission at Team GB to unite and inspire the nation through the power of Olympic sport. With Paris 2024 happening right on our doorstep, we have a valuable opportunity to introduce a new generation to the magic of the Olympic Games. TikTok is a brilliant platform that shares our drive to amplify the stories of our extraordinary athletes, and we’re confident that this partnership will allow us to create a lasting impact.”

David Clarke, ParalympicsGB’s chief executive, said: “Paris 2024 presents an incredible opportunity to showcase outstanding ParalympicsGB athletes, sharing both their sporting prowess and resilience on the field of play but also shining a light on their lived experience as disabled people. TikTok is home to a vibrant community of disabled creators and will educate and empower ParalympicsGB athletes to bring their stories to life, making meaningful connections with new audiences. We know that the outstanding performances of our athletes has a powerful impact on the British public, shifting perceptions and breaking down barriers for disabled people throughout the UK.”