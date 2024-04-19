The story of the club’s famous treble-winning season (in 1999) launches 17 May on Prime Video Worldwide

Three-part documentary series, 99, which celebrates the year Manchester United won the treble, premieres next month on Prime Video globally.

It tells the story of how, in 1999, Manchester United made football history by winning the Premier League, FA Cup, and UEFA Champions League.

The series features untold stories from inside the team, revealing the dressing room conflicts, personal struggles and key moments behind the season.

In attempting to achieve the first ‘treble’ in English football history, Alex Ferguson’s team’s destiny hung in the balance until the final moments of the 1999 UEFA Champions League final, when Manchester United capped off their season, scoring two goals in stoppage time.

25 years later, filmmaker Sampson Collins, with access to the team and new revelations and footage from inside the dressing room, explores the “excitement, unparalleled determination, and miraculous twists of fate leading up to the remarkable achievement,” says Prime Video.

99 is produced by John Battsek’s Ventureland, in association with Studio 99 and Buzz16.

It features contributions from Sir Alex Ferguson and the 1998/99 Manchester United players and coaches.