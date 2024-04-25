The Professional Triathletes Organisation (PTO) teamed up with virtual commentary studio, Spalk, to give Brazilian triathlon fans their own commentary feed for the recent Singapore T100 Triathlon (13-14 April, 2024.

The PTO worked on the commentary with Brazilian triathlon enthusiast, Gabriel Nogueria Gonçalves, four-time Brazilian duathlon champion, Alexander Balmam, former professional triathlete Diogo Sclebin, and current Brazilian professional 28-year-old Vittoria Lopes.

PTO chief content officer Nick Shakinovsky explains: “Creating bespoke commentaries in different languages can be logistically challenging and expensive, especially when it’s on top of the 20+ languages we already provide as part of our host broadcast service.

“Which is why it was great to work with Spalk and their new cloud-based technology to help localise our commentary for the Singapore T100 women’s and men’s professional 100km races, by literally handing over the microphone to important triathlon community voices in Brazil, so they could properly share the excitement of the races to their audiences.”

Gabriel Nogueria Gonçalves added: “There is a very passionate and committed triathlon community in Brazil, but often we’re having to follow the sport in a different language and on someone else’s terms. So to be given the microphone by the PTO and be able to commentate live on the fast and furious action in Singapore was not only a great honour, but something which will help to really engage and build interest in the T100 series over here. Especially as there is not yet a T100 race in South America.”

Spalk works with many of the world’s leading sports organisations (including NFL, Six Nations rugby and the Beach Volleyball World Championships) to provide broadcast grade local-language commentary. You can listen back to Gonçalves, Balmam, Sclebin and Lopes’s commentary of the women’s Singapore T100 race here and the men’s Singapore T100 race here.

The Singapore T100 was the second stop on the new eight-leg T100 Triathlon World Tour, which sees the world’s best triathletes compete in iconic cities around the world over the new 100km distance (2km swim, 80km bike, 18km run). The next stop is the San Francisco T100 on 8-9 June.

PICTURED: Pamella Oliveira competing in Singapore T100 Triathlon