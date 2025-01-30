The horse racing specialist has developed a number of creative camera solutions for capturing previously unseen images from horse races

RaceTech has introduced a number of camera innovations to provide greater insight and a more immersive viewpoint of horse races.

Across the Line cameras

These include ‘Across the Line’ cameras, which automatically capture detailed slomo footage of horses crossing the finish line at up to 1,000 frames per second. The camera is developed from those used in crash tests.

The camera works without any human involvement and is positioned exactly in line with the finish to provide a really clear view of the end of each race.

The footage is available within 15 seconds of the finish, so can be shown to racing fans as part of the live footage, providing detailed insights into close finishes, which wasn’t previously available.

Extended drone footage

Another innovation RaceTech recently introduced is to enable drones to capture footage across entire racecourses. To get around the limited geographical range of drones, RaceTech has moved the drone operators into vehicles that follow the course, ensuring the drone is always in range and able to capture footage from even the largest courses.

It has enabled courses including Newmarket (a three and a half mile course) and Ascott to be fully covered in an appealing aerial view for the first time.

Stables handler cam

Other camera-related innovations being trialled by RaceTech include a ‘stables handler cam’. It provides a previously unavailable view of the start of a race, with the horses being brought into the stands. It includes fascinating audio clips demonstrating how handlers talk to the horses and jockeys during this build up to the start of the race.

RaceTech produces live horse racing content from 15,000 races a year, as well as a further 5,000 greyhound races. It has a fleet of outside broadcast vehicles and covers races with a mix of on-site OB and remote production from its expanding remote production hub in West London.