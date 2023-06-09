It will be available in over 150 VR headsets, via a network of libraries and cultural venues such as BFI film hubs across the UK

Rematch is creating LockerRoom, a Muhammad Ali VR experience. The immersive theatre specialist is partnering with StoryFutures to put together the behind-the-scenes interactive VR experience.

It is using archive imagery and audio to make it possible for users to experience the ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ locker rooms, moments before the fight begins.

The VR project is designed to complement Rematch’s ‘Rumble in the Jungle Rematch’ shows at Dock X, London, which open on 14 September. This will be a multi-sensory experience that blends immersive theatre with a live cast of actors, audio-visual media, archive footage, special effects, live music, dance and themed food and drink.

LockerRoom will be available in over 150 VR headsets, via a network of libraries and cultural venues such as BFI film hubs across the UK.

Rematch founder Richard Ayers, said: “At Rematch, our mission is to connect generations of families by helping the world to reimagine and experience the greatest moments in sporting history. Rematch was born as a hybrid media company – as comfortable in the real world as the virtual. Alongside industry-leading partners such as StoryFutures, we are now able to take that to the next level through these incredible and immersive experiences.

“By leveraging the power of blockchain and virtual reality, we are creating an ecosystem of both live and Web3 products and experiences that are both interactive and engaging for fans. We believe this is the future of sport and entertainment, porting physical events into the at-home digital world so that a broader set of fans can take part.”