Riot Games will open an esports facility in Berlin, Germany, ahead of the 2024 season.

Described as the, “home of esports in EMEA”, the Riot Games Arena consists of a major upgrade installed at the formerly-named LEC Studio in Adlershof. It will utilise Riot’s Dublin-based remote broadcast centre, which opened last year, is powered by AWS and is managed by Gravity Media.

The facility will include three dedicated broadcast booths, two dedicated co-streaming booths, an LED screen on stage, and “all” theatrical and broadcast gear. More details on the specifics of the studio will be released in 2024, but it promises to be able to switch “seamlessly” between Riot Games’ various esports properties through an adaptable stage and desk area, and an immersive experience for attending fans through amphitheatre style fan seating, new cinema seats, and a dedicated player tunnel.

Alberto Guerrero, head of esports, EMEA at Riot Games, said: “We’re all in on esports at Riot Games and in EMEA, so this upgraded, world-leading esports facility will become the beating heart of our esports operations in the region, servicing all our competitions. Creating a venue of this scale is a testament to our long-term dedication to continue developing the future of esports in EMEA for our fans, teams, and their players, and the facility will set us up for further success in the years to come.”

Sarah Joynt Borger, head of media house for Riot Games EMEA, added: “When planning the refurbishment, we put player and fan needs and desires central to our decision making. On-site, we want to offer an experience that brings them into our worlds, immersing them more fully into Riot Games’ universes. With a large portion of our fan base watching from home, we also needed to put a lot of emphasis on the quality and diversity of our broadcast and production, to enhance their personal viewing experience.”