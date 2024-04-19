SailGP has unveiled a new opening title sequence that will headline all SailGP broadcast content in 200+ broadcast territories worldwide.

The revamped titles have been influenced by a shift in content production strategy driven by SailGP’s growing appeal among younger, urban fanbases, the federation says.

Melissa Lawton, chief content officer, SailGP, said: “The new opening titles are indicative of the direction SailGP is heading and our next-generation content strategy. Audience feedback drives a lot of our decision-making and our data shows us that content in the style of our new opening sequence delivers cut-through with a younger fanbase.

“Our audience has increased by over 300% in the last year alone, with a growing secondary audience where we’ve seen a 240% jump in social video views, proving the engagement that this strategy delivers.”

For the new opening sequence, SailGP commissioned an original soundtrack from Wavze, which specialises in producing rights-cleared music from the most relevant emerging talent. The track features vocals from Wavze artist, MRK-SX and produced by Wavze co-founder and creative director, Phil Jacob.

Lawton says: “The new soundtrack sets a better tone for SailGP’s adrenaline-fueled battles between national teams at iconic stadium venues worldwide. The United States is our highest growth market so we wanted a US-based artist to deliver a track that really connects with our growing fan base, whilst communicating SailGP’s purpose and status as the world’s most exciting racing on water. We are really pleased with the end result.”

Greg Davies, co-founder and CEO Wavze, adds: “We’re delighted to support SailGP in creating a new sonic identity for the global sail-racing league. It’s a brand at the forefront of understanding the importance of creating compelling, relevant content. Music needs to be a core element of the wider business strategy for all rights owners and Wavze – built from the industry, for the industry– elevates music made by emerging artists allowing our partners to better meet fans where they play.”

SailGP also collaborated with Chapter 3 Graphics for the visual identity of the new opening titles. It used visual effects to take viewers under the surface of the high-tech F50 catamaran and capture the essence of athletes “flying faster than the wind in a championship that’s powered by nature,” says SailGP.

William Butcher, founder and creative director at Chapter 3 Graphics, said: “SailGP was keen to challenge the traditional ‘action edit’ approach and utilize CGI to engage a younger audience and to give its programming a distinctive look that would separate it from the rest of the field.”