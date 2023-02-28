Shoot The Company produced 11 films as main production partner for the FIFA Best Awards.

Held on 27 January, the awards night saw Lionel Messi and Alexia Putellas walk away with the main players’ awards, while England manager Sarina Wiegman and Argentina’s Lionel Scaloni won on the managerial side. It was the first time in three years that the awards were held in person.

The films were broadcast globally across FIFA.com, telling the stories of the nominees and winners of this year’s competition.

Shoot regularly works with FIFA, having produced the official film for the 2018 and 2022 men’s World Cups, as well as a number of nations’ stories including The Maroon - an exclusive behind-the-scenes documentary of the Qatar National Team as the players and coaches prepared to play in their first ever FIFA World Cup. It also produced the Best Awards last year and in 2017.

Tom Hillier, co-founder of Shoot the Company, said: “Coming back to deliver The Best FIFA Football Awards is another huge honour. It’s great to see this amazing event back in person in Paris to celebrate the very best across the men’s and women’s game both on and off the pitch to make the game as great as it is.”