Sky has launched an ad campaign for the Department for Education (DFE) to encourage industry professionals to transfer their skills to teaching in further education.

The DFE campaign Teach in Further Education with Sky taps into the excitement around the football transfer window, says Sky.

Featuring Sky Sports presenter, Mike Wedderburn, the campaign was created in partnership with Sky Media, the advertising sales arm of Sky.

It features stories of those who have made the move from industry into FE teaching, incorporating the theme of ‘transfer your skills’, delivered in the breaking news format synonymous with Sky Sports News.

This multi-platform partnership spans various Sky platforms including TV both in home and in pubs via Sky Sports, Sky AdVance, digital video, and social activations across Facebook and Instagram.

The campaign includes pre-roll content on Sky Sports’ website and app building up to the Transfer Deadline Day. The TV ad will then take centre stage on Sky Sports from today (1 February).

The campaign features engineering lecturer, Rosa Wells; construction skills and bricklaying lecturer, Dean Carpenter; and civil engineering lecturer, Hassan Ahmed.

Wells said: “I’m proud to be supporting this campaign and raising awareness for the opportunities the further education sector offers to industry professionals. The work further education teachers and colleges do helps build communities, support businesses, and inspire the next pipeline of talent.”

Wedderburn added: “Industry professionals have a real opportunity to inspire the next generation by teaching in Further Education. The role can be really flexible with opportunities to teach full time, part time and on an ad hoc basis alongside your current job. There’s a wide range of courses from healthcare to construction, whatever your industry, there’s likely a job in FE to match.”

Sarah Jones, director of planning at Sky Media, said: “It’s great to work with the Department for Education to tap into the buzz around Transfer Deadline Day in a really creative way. The ’Transfer Your Skills’ campaign is the perfect contextual opportunity to encourage people from different careers to consider teaching in a relatable and engaging way.”