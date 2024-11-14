Sunset+Vine has agreed a three-year deal to produce the BBC’s snooker coverage.

The Scotland arm of the company will produce the UK Championships, the Masters, and the World Championshsips for the broadcaster. It takes over from IMG, which had been the production partner since 1997. Sustainability will be a focus of the productions, with a 100% recyclable set, key editorial messaging, on site fan experiences, and ecologically friendly transport plans.

This comes after Sunset+Vine Scotland also won the contract for BBC Alba’s sport content last year, with executive producer Grant Phillips to lead on both contracts.

Peter Angell, CEO of Sunset+Vine, said: “This contract is a game-changer for Sunset+Vine. It reaffirms our dedication to innovative sports coverage and dynamic storytelling. We’re thrilled to further expand our portfolio across a diverse range of sports and this is just the beginning of an exciting new chapter.”

The first of these competitions, the UK Championships, gets underway this month, and the BBC announced that Hazel Irvine and Seema Jaswal will lead its coverage. Steve Davis, Stephen Hendry, John Parrott, John Virgo and Ken Doherty will provide punditry, and fans will be able to tune in on linear and iPlayer.

Alex Kay-Jelski, director of BBC Sport, said: “We’re bringing audiences together with our unparalleled coverage across BBC TV, radio and online of the iconic UK Snooker Championship. Our line-up of legends are at the heart of the action in York, so fans old and new won’t miss any of the action this winter.”

Steve Davis said: “The UK Snooker Championship is always an event to look forward to. Showcasing the very best talent and emerging new stars, I look forward to setting up camp in York to analyse all the day’s play for our viewers.”