Sunset+Vine has agreed a three-year deal with BBC Alba to produce its sport coverage.

The production company won the contract after a competitiive commissioning process, and will deliver coverage of at least 176 hours of live and as-live sporting events in the coming year, including football, shinty and rugby. This includes a minimum of 26 live SWPL games each season, a deal which BBC ALBA has the rights to until the end of the 2024/25 season.

There will also be a range of live shinty including the Camanachd Cup Semi-Finals, the MacAulay Cup Final, the Valerie Fraser Cup Final and the historic Camanachd Cup Final. The coverage also features the launch of BBC Alba’s new sports branding which adopts the yellow branding used across other sports in the BBC portfolio.

Margaret Cameron, director of content at MG Alba, said: “Sport continues to be a major draw for BBC Alba audiences and we’re committed to building on our reputation of delivering high-quality, high-impact sporting moments.

This three-year contract is of strategic importance to MG Alba and BBC Alba. We look forward to working with Sunset+Vine to build on BBC Alba’s reputation as a provider of high-quality sports coverage and our commitment to, in particular, Scottish women’s sport.”

Grant Philips, head of Sunset+Vine Scotland, added: “At Sunset +Vine, we specialise in live sports coverage in Scotland, the U.K. and around the World. We are delighted to be working with MG Alba and BBC Alba to bring a brand new and fresh approach to their sports output. We will deliver the highest production standards over the next 3 seasons for BBC Alba’s viewers. Suas le Spòrs Alba!”