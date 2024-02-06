Cricket competition The Hundred has launched behind-the-scenes docuseries Every Ball Counts ahead of its fourth season.

Every Ball Counts is available through the The Hundred’s YouTube channel, and will be broadcast by Sky Sports during its coverage of The Hundred this summer. The eight episodes, of roughly 30 minutes each, were produced by the ECB in partnership with its agency, Contented, and support from Sky Sports.

Sky Sports pundits Nasser Hussain and Ebony Rainford-Brent feature in the series, with each episode focusing on a different franchise in the competition during its third season. Players and coaches from each team are interviewed, including England stars such as Harry Brook, Tammy Beaumont, Ben Duckett, Lauren Bell, and many more.

Rob Johnson, head of digital & content at The Hundred, said, “It’s been great to tell the stories of some of the biggest personalities in The Hundred through the Every Ball Counts series. It gives fans unprecedented behind-the-scenes access to each of the eight teams’ dressing rooms and shows the highs and lows of the competition through the players’ eyes.

“In 2023 The Hundred set new heights for the blockbuster competition, but 2024 promises to be bigger and better than ever. With this year’s fixtures released last week, and this eight-part series releasing weekly, the countdown to the first ball on 23rd July is well underway.”

The first episode premiered on 1 February, with further episodes becoming available weekly. You can watch the first episode below.