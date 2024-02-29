UK Sport has released the second video of its series centred on social impact stories across high performance sports.

Produced by Hatch, the second episode in the ongoing series loks at Team GB para-swimmer Tully Kearney’s life and work using her platform to increase participation opportunities for children with disabilities. The first episode featured Team GB hockey player Darcy Bourne and her efforts to improve diversity in sport.

When shoulder surgery left Tully unable to swim for six months, she turned to frame running as part of her training after being inspired by her friend to give it a go. Born with cerebral palsy and later developing generalised dystonia, a progressive neurological movement disorder, it was the first sport that Tully had found that allowed her to use her legs. That’s when Tully discovered how powerful it could be for younger children with similar disabilities that felt excluded or unable to participate in sport.

Further videos will be released through the UK Sport YouTube channel.

Sally Munday, CEO of UK Sport, said: “Sport is such a powerful tool, and it truly can change people’s lives - it’s important that we break down as many barriers as possible for young people with disabilities, who ordinarily may think that sport isn’t an option for them. With the Paris Paralympic and Olympic Games just around the corner, sharing the stories of athletes such as Tully can hopefully enable us to drive positive change.

“Everyone at UK Sport is so incredibly proud to see the work being done by athletes from our Powered by Purpose project. Tully inspires those around her, and seeing the impact she already has is fantastic.”

Tully was one of 20 athletes from a range of backgrounds who took part in the Powered by Purpose programme, launched by UK Sport in partnership with The True Athlete Project in 2022. The programme is designed to help funded athletes with the confidence, knowledge and skills to use their platform for social change.