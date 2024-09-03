Vizrt has launched a free version of its Viz Libero sport analysis software.

Aimed at smaller organisations and independent creators, Viz Libero Free offers 70 analysis tools including player tracking, goal analysis, virtual runs, and area measurement. Any clips created with Viz Libero Free are watermarked and intended for training purposes only.

Those interested can register via Vizrt’s website. Once approved, they’ll receive a profile to download the software and a license, which will be accessible through Vizrt’s Community Portal. Admission also includes access to Viz University, a training resource for Vizrt’s software.

Edouard Griveaud, senior product manager, Vizrt, said: “We believe everyone should have the opportunity to develop their expertise and create compelling sports narratives. With Viz Libero Free, users gain instant access to market leading analysis and telestration software helping them to practice and fine tune their skills – supporting the next generation of operators. Students can learn sports production, sports organizations can trial the use of analysis, and broadcasters gain an in-house training program – at no extra cost.”

As well as launching Viz Libero Free, Vizrt will also release a Viz Libero Operator Certification course later this year. This enables users and operators to officially verify their skills, and Vizrt says it will also connect certified professionals with customers to support their sports analysis needs.