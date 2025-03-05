Whisper has appointed Richard Lancaster to its newly-created CTO position.

Lancaster will begin in the role later in March, and arrives at the production company after senior tech roles at NEP and Prime Video. He was also commercial director at NEP.

He has worked across major events in the UK and globally, including five Wimbledon Championships, two Royal Weddings, two Royal Funerals, Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, four Glastonbury Festivals, Olympic Games and Commonwealth Games Ceremonies, Roland Garros, the US Open and the NFL’s Super Bowl, as well as delivering for rights holders such as UEFA, Premier League and Six Nations.

At Whisper Lancaster will be charged with delivering technical solutions for rights holders, broadcasters, streamers, commercial partners, and major events across sport and entertainment.

Whisper’s CEO and co-founder, Sunil Patel, said: “Whisper is renowned for our ambition, innovation and delivery when comes to creative and technical solutions for our partners. Our vision is not just to keep surprising and exciting clients – existing and prospective – but to challenge ourselves to always be pushing the boundaries when it comes to executing at scale and premium quality. Richard’s appointment as Whisper’s first CTO, will see his skills, experience and network help maintain our restless drive to do the best possible work at the highest levels across sport and entertainment.”

Lancaster added: “Whisper has a fantastic and well-earned reputation in the industry for combining storytelling flair and creativity with the highest standards of production and technical innovation. I have followed their progress for some time, so when the opportunity came to join them for the next stage of their journey, I jumped at it.

“It’s a pivotal time for the technical side of the industry. This means embracing the positive challenges that creates by continuing to evolve, develop and deliver original and exciting content for clients big and small, old and new. It’s a challenge and an opportunity that Whisper clearly understands and relishes.”